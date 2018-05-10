EDITION
    05/10/2018 10:56 EDT | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Elizabeth May Cleared Of Harassment Allegations By Investigation, Party Says

    A third-party investigation began in January after former Green party employees accused May of bullying.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Green Party leader Elizabeth May asks a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on March 2, 2018.

    OTTAWA — The Green party says an independent investigation has cleared Elizabeth May over allegations of workplace harassment.

    The party says the third-party investigator found the accusations against the leader to be without merit.

    The probe by lawyer Sheila Block began in January after former Green party employees accused May of bullying.

    Block and her team reviewed documents relevant to the complaints, emails and personal files and concluded that the allegations did not constitute workplace harassment.

    The lawyer also interviewed two of the three complainants, as well as May and a number of other individuals.

    The party says the investigation is now closed and will remain confidential because it identifies individuals.

