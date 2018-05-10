EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    05/10/2018 10:31 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Hidden Camera Found In Toronto Starbucks Bathroom: Police

    It was discovered in one of the unisex washrooms.

    • Canadian Press
    Louie Palu/Globe and Mail via CP
    A Starbucks Coffee location located at Yonge Street and King Street in downtown Toronto is seen on Oct. 6, 2005.

    Toronto police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a Starbucks washroom in the city's financial district earlier this month.

    Spokesman Const. David Hopkinson says police were contacted when the device was discovered at the Starbucks location (at Yonge and King Streets) on May 2.

    Hopkinson says the camera was found in one of the unisex washrooms, but would not comment on exactly where it was hidden.

    Starbucks spokesman Tim Gallant says employees reported the incident immediately to police, who seized the device the following day.

    He says Starbucks managers in the area were contacted and confirmed no other devices were found.

    Also on HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:hidden camera starbucks bathroomNewsstarbucks hidden camera