EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Serena Williams Uses This Simple Phrase To Empower Her Daughter

    Serena Williams has overcome plenty of challenges as a woman of colour in tennis, and now she's passing on her strength and wisdom to her eight-month-old daughter, Olympia.

    More Videos

    Moms Are Sticking Bows To Their Babies' Heads With...
    Cherry Blossom Madness Hits Toronto And People Are...
    You Don't Need To Be Red-Faced About Your Asian
    How To Support Your Partner Through Infertility
    Celebrity Couples On The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet...

    More On This Topic