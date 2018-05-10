LIFESTYLE Serena Williams Uses This Simple Phrase To Empower Her Daughter Serena Williams has overcome plenty of challenges as a woman of colour in tennis, and now she's passing on her strength and wisdom to her eight-month-old daughter, Olympia. More Videos Moms Are Sticking Bows To Their Babies' Heads With... Cherry Blossom Madness Hits Toronto And People Are... You Don't Need To Be Red-Faced About Your Asian How To Support Your Partner Through Infertility Celebrity Couples On The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet...