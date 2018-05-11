LIFESTYLE Butt Glitter Is A New Trend From The U.K. That People Are Getting Behind U.K.-based artists "The Gypsy Shrine" have popularized a glittery new trend. Look for glitter butts and bedazzled boobs at musical festivals this year! More Videos Rihanna Deserves All The Applause For Her Inclusiv... Serena Williams Uses This Simple Phrase To Empower... Moms Are Sticking Bows To Their Babies' Heads With... Cherry Blossom Madness Hits Toronto And People Are... You Don't Need To Be Red-Faced About Your Asian