EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    05/11/2018 17:04 EDT | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Follow-Up Podcast: Liberal MP Scott Simms Rages Against The Party Machine

    "They have their job to do, but I had mine."

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves after speaking at the National Liberal Caucus Holiday Party in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2017.

    OTTAWA — A Liberal and NDP MP were punished this spring for voting in favour of a Conservative motion asking the government to drop its controversial attestation requirement for Canada Summer Jobs funding.

    NDP MP David Christopherson lost his role on a powerful parliamentary committee, but got it back after colleagues spoke out against their leader's punishment. But for Liberal MP Scott Simms, no one on the government side immediately — or publicly — came to his defence.

    The Newfoundland MP sat down with Follow-Up to talk about what he thinks has "devolved" in party politics and why he has no regrets about going against his own party.

    Listen to the full interview with Scott Simms here:

    MORE:althia rajcanadian podcastcanadian politics podcastdavid christophersonfollow upfollow up podcastnewsPoliticsScott simms