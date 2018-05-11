OTTAWA — A Liberal and NDP MP were punished this spring for voting in favour of a Conservative motion asking the government to drop its controversial attestation requirement for Canada Summer Jobs funding.

NDP MP David Christopherson lost his role on a powerful parliamentary committee, but got it back after colleagues spoke out against their leader's punishment. But for Liberal MP Scott Simms, no one on the government side immediately — or publicly — came to his defence.

The Newfoundland MP sat down with Follow-Up to talk about what he thinks has "devolved" in party politics and why he has no regrets about going against his own party.

Listen to the full interview with Scott Simms here: