    LIFESTYLE

    Rihanna Deserves All The Applause For Her Inclusive Lingerie Line

    The R&B singer’s new lingerie line is proving “savages come in all shapes and sizes.” Savage X Fenty is an inclusive line that promotes body positivity, diversity, and inclusivity.

