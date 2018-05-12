A man wielding a knife was shot dead in central Paris on Saturday evening after killing one person and injuring several others, sources close to the investigation told France’s AFP news agency.

The man attacked five people, French police said on Twitter, leaving two in serious condition and two in fair condition.

The Islamic State’s news agency said a “soldier” of the extremist group carried out the attack, and AFP reported that authorities have launched a terror probe.

The incident took place in the city’s 2nd Arrondissement, an area packed with shops and tourists that also features the Palais Garnier opera house.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos in which people ran to hide in restaurants and cafes. Some dove to the floor.