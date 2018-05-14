On your third cup of coffee and it's not even noon? There are far too many of us worrying ourselves awake about getting a good night's rest, and the truth is it's affecting our physical and mental well-being. If you're tired of tossing and turning every night, the good news is there are more than a few ways to guarantee sweeter dreams. Whether that means finding the perfect mattress or designing a zen-er zone, here are a few simple tips for getting a happier sleep, in partnership with IKEA.

Create a comfortable bedroom

A bedroom shouldn't just be the place you rest your head, it should be a sanctuary. If you're looking for some calm-inducing (and aesthetically pleasing) tricks to secure your zees, try implementing elements of feng shui design into your layout. For instance, avoid sleeping beneath a window, which is believed to be bad for your personal energy. A bed that's approachable from both sides, with nightstands on each, is also considered to be helpful. Stick to a warm neutral decor palette and make sure you have multiple light-level options to put your room on the good-vibes track.

Hide your clocks

From laptops to kitchen appliances to regular ol' alarm clocks, time is literally staring us down every minute of the day. And if you're stuck with a nasty bout of insomnia, there's nothing more stressful than seeing the hours tick by. You can fix this by putting time out of sight, out of mind. Keep your phone outside of the bedroom, for instance, and you're less likely to keep yourself awake by checking the clock...or frantically refreshing your social feeds.

Sink into the perfect mattress

If you're not getting a good sleep, there's a chance your mattress is the problem. Old and lumpy? Not soft enough? There are potentially dozens of reasons for your discomfort. Invest in a good rest by putting some (horizontal) time into picking out a new one. Head into the store and actually test out the wide array of body-contouring memory foam options, pressure-relieving latex mattresses, or airy spring and coil mattresses. You'll never know which is best if you don't give them all a lay-down dry run.

Try a weighted blanket

From sleep disorders to general anxiety, many people have turned to weighted blankets and deep pressure therapy for rest and relaxation. Using the same principles as swaddling a baby, lying beneath a custom-weighted blanket—which should roughly be 10 per cent of your weight—has proven to be incredibly calming, often increasing production of serotonin and melatonin. The right pillow situation is equally key. Whether you're a side-sleeper, back-sleeper, or all-over-the-bed sleeper, don't worry, there's a pillow for that!

Learn to love ASMR

Believe it or not, there's an entire YouTube community ready to lull you to sleep—on purpose! ASMR (which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) is most easily defined as the pleasurable, tingly feeling you experience after hearing certain audio triggers, like gentle whispering, the strike of a match, or the rustle of leaves. If you're having trouble sleeping, cue up a playlist of ASMRtists, plug in your headphones, sit back, and soak in a world of soothing soundscapes.

Soothe your senses with aromatherapy

If you're feeling extra stressed in the evening, take a deep breath: Certain scents can help you unwind. Aromatherapy has long been used to trigger sleep, with essential oils of lemon, sage and jasmine, among others, believed to be especially calming. Lavender may be the most praised of the bunch, with studies suggesting the floral scent is especially effective with curing insomnia, and has the ability to affect our neuro-receptors, the same as anti-anxiety medication.

