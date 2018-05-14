Mother's Day can be excruciating for anyone who has lost a child, and for the moms of those killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last month, the wounds are especially fresh.

So to make the day a tiny bit easier, users on Twitter, including NHL teams and fellow hockey moms, sent them sweet messages of love and support this weekend.

To the mothers of @HumboldtBroncos players and staff who can't be with loved ones lost, we're thinking of you. #HockeyMoms4Humboldt 💙💚



💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 13, 2018

All the love goes to the #HumboldtStrong Moms and the billet Moms as they celebrate their first Mother's Day without their sons. Your pain is unimaginable. #HockeyMoms4Humboldt pic.twitter.com/kPeFU9Bkj4 — Kelly Elliott (@kellyelliottmcm) May 13, 2018

Sending our love, thoughts and prayers to the moms and billet moms of the Humboldt Broncos this Mother's Day from Lakeville #HockeyMoms4Humboldt #humboldtstong pic.twitter.com/qA9MD9dcSF — kelly oettinger (@kcflinn) May 11, 2018

The group Team Hockey Mom even sent flowers to the Broncos' moms, a gesture that clearly touched some of them.

Laurie Thomas, whose son Evan died in the April 6 crash, wrote that she was "finding it difficult today and this has brightened my day."

Laurie Thomas ....Evan's mom wants to send a big thank you to #HockeyMoms4Humboldt for the beautiful flowers 💐. I was finding it difficult today and this has brightened my day. ❤️💚💛 #17Thomas 🙏 from the bottom of my heart 💕 Laurie @HumboldtBroncos #humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/trIBLLzy3a — Laurie Thomas (@Laurie_13645) May 12, 2018

Carol Brons, whose daughter Dayna Brons was also killed in the tragedy, also took to Twitter to express her gratitude. Dayna was the Broncos' athletic therapist and the only woman on the bus.

Thank you #HockeyMoms4Humboldt for the bouquet from the mom of Girl on the Bench. #BroncoStrong #ShesABroncoToo pic.twitter.com/pIS79j9bgB — Carol Brons (@BronsCarol) May 13, 2018

Mark Dahlgren, whose son Kaleb was seriously injured, thanked Team Hockey Mom for the bouquet on behalf of his wife Anita.

"How am I going to top that for Mother's Day?" he joked.

Anita Dahlgren (Kalebs mom) asked me to thank #HockeyMoms4Humboldt for the beautiful flowers, it made her day. How am I going to top that for Mother's Day?😳😂 pic.twitter.com/Qws4eEfZ7E — Mark Dahlgren (@MarkusBDawg) May 12, 2018

We can't imagine what these mothers are going through, and one Twitter user's statement beautifully captures their resilience: "The bereaved mother has experienced the unimaginable, and yet somehow, she is still able to get up and skate."

Happy Mother's Day! The bereaved mother has experienced the unimaginable, and yet somehow, she is still able to get up and skate. You are in our thoughts and prayers. With love from Vegas. #HockeyMoms4Humboldt #sticksoutforhumboldt #humboldtstong #hockeymoms pic.twitter.com/5e9T5sYXxL — Pharan Burchfield (@3_vgk_huntress) May 13, 2018

