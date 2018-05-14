EDITION
    • LIVING
    05/14/2018 13:10 EDT | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Margot Kidder, Who Played Lois Lane In 'Superman' Movies, Dead At 69

    She was born in Yellowknife, N.W.T.

    • Canadian Press
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    Actress Margot Kidder attends day two of WonderCon Anaheim 2015 held at Anaheim Convention Center on April 4, 2015 in Anaheim, Calif.

    Canadian-born "Superman'' actress Margot Kidder has died at age 69, a Montana funeral home confirms.

    Best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman'' films of the 1970s and 1980s, she went on to become an advocate for mental health issues after speaking out about living with bipolar disorder.

    She also became a political activist in recent years and was among a group of environmentalists to be arrested outside the White House in 2011 during a protest against TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline.

    Kidder, who became an American citizen, had settled in Montana to live in a "culture-free zone'' away from the spotlight and close to her daughter and grandchildren.

    • Canadian Press
