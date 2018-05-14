10 Natural Sunscreens That Will Help You Avoid Those Dreaded Sunburns

The birds are singing, the flowers are in bloom, and the sunshine is finally here! While we all rush to parks and patios to celebrate the warm weather it's important to remember to take care of our skin with quality natural sunscreens.

Free of harsh chemicals and heavy perfumes, natural sunscreens provide vital protection from the sun while nourishing our skin with plant-based ingredients. From tinted sunscreens, to primers that protect, to all-over daily sun barriers, we've got you covered (pun intended) with this compilation of our favourites. (And if you're going out in the sun, don't forget to cover up with a hat.)

Grab a couple from our list below and get ready for some skin-safe fun in the sun.

This sunscreen, from a Canadian brand, is a top choice for those of us with sensitive skin. Light enough for daily use, and perfect for the delicate skin on our face and neck, this tube of SPF 30 tucks neatly into our beach bag for on-the-go top ups.

Hypoallergenic, gluten-free and paraben-free, this sunscreen has eliminated known allergens and uses only natural sun block and emollient ingredients.

We love this sunscreen for a hydrating, full-body coverage that's fragrance-free and made with certified organic coconut oil. This lotion glides on smoothly without leaving a white residue, and can be worn in water or during a workout, for up to 80 minutes!

When it's too hot for heavier makeup but we still want a hint of colour, a tinted sunscreen like Zorah's Biodef is our go-to. Not only is this vegan, fair trade sunscreen sweat- and water-resistant, but it's also hydrating and regenerating thanks to the argan oil.

With a kick-ass endurance of 80 minutes while sweating or swimming, this take-anywhere tube of organic sun care is a must-have for outdoor activities. We love how smooth this mineral sunscreen feels on our skin, and the tantalizing scent of citrus mimosa. It works wonders as post-workout motivation!

The ingredient list on this versatile, certified organic sunscreen spray sounds good enough to eat. Full of antioxidants like strawberries, algae, cucumber, and raspberry seed oil that nourish the skin, the naturally pina colada-scented, SPF 30 mist does the trick to protect for up to 40 minutes of water-resistant fun, and works well on moving targets like your kids!

This moisturizing plant-based cream provides an all-over barrier from pollution and UV rays, and is full of protective oils and extracts including buriti, raspberry, pumpkin, rice bran, and sea buckthorn, as well as superfoods like spirulina and matcha

If you're going to be out when the sun is at its strongest (generally between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.), the brand recommends using an additional high SPF lotion, but we love Elements for day-to-day use when we're only outside for short increments.

This Canadian brand's sunscreen is one of our preferred ways to protect the vulnerable skin on our face, neck and décolletage. We happily apply this non-greasy, non-whitening, water-resistant lotion made with hydrating plant-derived ingredients (and a hint of mica for subtle colour) before we step out into the sunshine.

Multi-purpose products always get us excited, and this 5-in-1 tinted sunscreen treats, hydrates, protects, primes, and covers with the goodness of soothing, vegan ingredients.

Available in four shades, cruelty free certified, and with an SPF of 30, this travel-friendly tube is a favourite for our faces.

The impressive protection of this sunscreen and its affordable price point make it one of our top picks for keeping our skin safe. Designed for the face but great for all over the body, this hypoallergenic lotion is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and is full of nourishing ingredients like grape seed, green tea, vitamin E, aloe vera, and chamomile.

No one knows sun protection like surfers and self-proclaimed beach bums. We love this lip balm from surf-inspired sun care brand Sun Bum, as well as their community oriented, earth-loving vibe.

Vegan, hypoallergenic, paraben- and gluten-free, and available in the sweet scents of summer (mmm coconut and key lime!), these SPF sticks moisturize and protect and are even water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

