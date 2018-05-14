Victoria Anthony campaigned on social media in the weeks leading up to a May 12 Pink concert using the hashtag #VicAndPink. The 12-year-old aspiring singer hoped to join Pink on stage for a song.

Hey @Pink , please let me sing on stage with you in #Vancouver May 12. I'll be ready! - Victoria (age 12) Share this video and tag #vicandpink to make my dream come true. https://t.co/tlv4FhjtDm #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour @RogersArena #WhatAboutUs pic.twitter.com/FqoYuiekcT

The campaign gained steam after being picked up by Canadian news outlets. Even singer Sarah McLachlan made a plea to Pink.

Hey @Pink , you have to check out 12yr old @vicanthonymusic . She really wants to sing with you May 12th in #Vancouver . Make her #dreamcometrue . #VicAndPink #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour https://t.co/dUKIcepP87

She didn't get on stage during the concert, but Pink picked her out of the crowd at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, apparently recognizing Anthony from all the attention the social media campaign had received.

"Are you who I read about on the news?" Pink asked Anthony. "Do you want to come sing something?"