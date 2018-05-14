LIFESTYLE The Rock’s Mother’s Day Shout Out To His Girlfriend Is Too Sweet On Mother's Day, Dwayne Johnson praised his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian for the way she raises their two young kids, two-year-old Jasmine and newborn Tiana, while also juggling her career. More Videos 11 Royal Engagement Rings As Meaningful As They Ar... Kids Pick Their Moms’ Superhero Names And Of Cours... Butt Glitter Is A New Trend From The U.K. That Peo... Rihanna Deserves All The Applause For Her Inclusiv... Serena Williams Uses This Simple Phrase To Empower...