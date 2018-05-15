Healthy Popsicle Recipes For Kids That Will Keep Them Cool All Summer

It's really just simple math: summer + popsicles + kids = happiness.
But if you want to subtract the sugar and highly-processed ingredients that tend to be found in a lot of the store-bought goodies, you might want to try making your own. Popsicles are surprisingly easy to whip up in your own kitchen, and this way you know exactly what your little ones are slurping back.
We rounded up 15 of the most delicious, home-made, healthy popsicles for kids we could find. They look so good, you might want to make an extra batch for the grown-ups ...
1. Fresh fruit popsicles
Get the recipe: The Best Ideas For Kids
2. Coconut blueberry smash pops
Get the recipe: Wallflower Kitchen
3. Healthy Greek yogurt chocolate fudge pops
Get the recipe: Baker by Nature
4. Fruit and yogurt swirl pops
Get the recipe: Woman's Day
5. Ripe peach popsicles
Get the recipe: The View From Great Island
6. Fruit and veggie popsicles for toddlers
Get the recipe: Life With My Littles
7. Chocolate avocado popsicles
Get the recipe: The Little Epicurean
8. Watermelon ice pops
Get the recipe: Laura Trevey
9. Apple strawberry popsicles
Get the recipe: Vegan in the Freezer
10. Hidden veggie power popsicles
Get the recipe: My Home Based Life
11. Peanut butter banana fudge pops
Get the recipe: Feeding Your Beauty
12. Easy breakfast yogurt popsicles
Get the recipe: i heart naptime
13. Pineapple ring ice pops
Get the recipe: Eats Amazing
14. Green smoothie popsicles
Get the recipe: Vegan Heaven
15. Kiwi popsicles
Get the recipe: The Produce Mom
