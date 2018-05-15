EDITION
    • PARENTS
    05/15/2018 16:33 EDT | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Healthy Popsicle Recipes For Kids That Will Keep Them Cool All Summer

    These look pretty tempting for adults, too ... we're just saying.

    Westend61/Getty Images

    It's really just simple math: summer + popsicles + kids = happiness.

    But if you want to subtract the sugar and highly-processed ingredients that tend to be found in a lot of the store-bought goodies, you might want to try making your own. Popsicles are surprisingly easy to whip up in your own kitchen, and this way you know exactly what your little ones are slurping back.

    We rounded up 15 of the most delicious, home-made, healthy popsicles for kids we could find. They look so good, you might want to make an extra batch for the grown-ups ...

    1. Fresh fruit popsicles

    The Best Ideas For Kids

    Get the recipe: The Best Ideas For Kids

    2. Coconut blueberry smash pops

    Wallflower Kitchen

    Get the recipe: Wallflower Kitchen

    3. Healthy Greek yogurt chocolate fudge pops

    Baker by Nature

    Get the recipe: Baker by Nature

    4. Fruit and yogurt swirl pops

    Woman's Day

    Get the recipe: Woman's Day

    5. Ripe peach popsicles

    The View From Great Island

    Get the recipe: The View From Great Island

    6. Fruit and veggie popsicles for toddlers

    Life With My Littles

    Get the recipe: Life With My Littles

    7. Chocolate avocado popsicles

    The Little Epicurean

    Get the recipe: The Little Epicurean

    8. Watermelon ice pops

    Laura Trevey

    Get the recipe: Laura Trevey

    9. Apple strawberry popsicles

    Vegan in the Freezer

    Get the recipe: Vegan in the Freezer

    10. Hidden veggie power popsicles

    My Home Based Life

    Get the recipe: My Home Based Life

    11. Peanut butter banana fudge pops

    Feeding Your Beauty

    Get the recipe: Feeding Your Beauty

    12. Easy breakfast yogurt popsicles

    i heart naptime

    Get the recipe: i heart naptime

    13. Pineapple ring ice pops

    Eats Amazing

    Get the recipe: Eats Amazing

    14. Green smoothie popsicles

    Vegan Heaven

    Get the recipe: Vegan Heaven

    15. Kiwi popsicles

    The Produce Mom

    Get the recipe: The Produce Mom

    MORE:healthy popsicle recipes for kidshealthy popsicles for kidshealthy snacks for kidsParentspopsicle recipepopsicle recipes for kids