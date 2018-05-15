Healthy Popsicle Recipes For Kids That Will Keep Them Cool All Summer

It's really just simple math: summer + popsicles + kids = happiness.

But if you want to subtract the sugar and highly-processed ingredients that tend to be found in a lot of the store-bought goodies, you might want to try making your own. Popsicles are surprisingly easy to whip up in your own kitchen, and this way you know exactly what your little ones are slurping back.

We rounded up 15 of the most delicious, home-made, healthy popsicles for kids we could find. They look so good, you might want to make an extra batch for the grown-ups ...

1. Fresh fruit popsicles

Get the recipe: The Best Ideas For Kids

2. Coconut blueberry smash pops

Get the recipe: Wallflower Kitchen

3. Healthy Greek yogurt chocolate fudge pops

Get the recipe: Baker by Nature

4. Fruit and yogurt swirl pops

Get the recipe: Woman's Day

5. Ripe peach popsicles

Get the recipe: The View From Great Island

6. Fruit and veggie popsicles for toddlers

Get the recipe: Life With My Littles

7. Chocolate avocado popsicles

Get the recipe: The Little Epicurean

8. Watermelon ice pops

Get the recipe: Laura Trevey

9. Apple strawberry popsicles

Get the recipe: Vegan in the Freezer

10. Hidden veggie power popsicles

Get the recipe: My Home Based Life

11. Peanut butter banana fudge pops

Get the recipe: Feeding Your Beauty

12. Easy breakfast yogurt popsicles

Get the recipe: i heart naptime

13. Pineapple ring ice pops

Get the recipe: Eats Amazing

14. Green smoothie popsicles

Get the recipe: Vegan Heaven

15. Kiwi popsicles

Get the recipe: The Produce Mom

