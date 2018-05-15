A 5-Year-Old Newfoundlander Had The Salt Meat-Filled Birthday Of Her Dreams

In today's chapter of "kids are actually the best," we'd like to introduce you to a five-year-old girl who requested a meat-themed birthday party.

When Grace Hookey of Catalina, N.L. was asked by her mother what she'd like to do for her fifth birthday, she didn't request a "Frozen" theme or a bouncy castle. She asked for meat (bless).

Specifically, the Newfoundlander asked for a salt meat theme.

"When asked what theme she wanted for her party.......'salt meat'," her mother Roxanne wrote in a Facebook post to CBC Newfoundland.

"She loves salt meat. Anytime there's cooked dinner on the go or she walks into her Nan's house and she's cooking Jiggs dinner or soup and she's cooking salt meat, [Grace] knows instantly," she said in an interview with CBC.

Salt meat, or salt beef, is part of a traditional Newfoundland and Labrador dish called a Jiggs' Dinner. It's cured and comes in a bucket, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador website. Cooked up in a traditional Jiggs' Dinner, which is also known as a "boiled" or "Sunday" dinner, it becomes a delicious meal of "salt beef, turnip, cabbage, potato, carrot, pease pudding, and more often than not, some kind of dessert."

On top of old salt beef buckets as decorations, and of course plenty of the cured meat to snack on, Grace even had a salt-meat cake made by local baker "Creations by Christa."

"Not near bit Newfie I know. Hope you enjoyed your salt beef bucket party Grace!!" Christa Wojcik wrote on her company Facebook page.

(The cake was actually vanilla, according to Roxanne. In case anyone was concerned).

"Shes as Newfie as they comes made! God only knows what she will think of for next year!" Roxanne wrote on Wojcik's post.

(Inspired by little Grace, we're seriously considering requesting a bacon theme for our next bash).

Kids can be very particular when it comes to their birthdays, and we love them for it.

In March, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau posted a photo of the prime minister's youngest son, Hadrien, celebrating his fourth birthday with a sparkler-adorned banana.

And last year, a little girl in the U.S. made headlines when she insisted on a "poop"-themed birthday party, and her parents delivered.

