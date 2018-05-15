Palestinian Family Says 8-Month-Old Died From Israeli Tear Gas In Gaza Protest Crackdown (GRAPHIC)

A relative carries the body of 8-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour, who died after inhaling tear gas during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, during her funeral in Gaza City, May 15, 2018.

Warning: This story contains images that may be disturbing to some readers.

Monday's clashes along the Israel-Gaza border were the deadliest the region has experienced in years, cutting short the lives of dozens of Palestinians including an 8-month-old child, Gaza's Ministry of Health announced.

Hundreds gathered Tuesday to mourn Laila al-Ghandour, an infant whose family says she died after inhaling toxic fumes from the tear gas used on Palestinian protesters Monday east of Gaza City.

"Let her stay with me, it is too early for her to go," Laila's mother cried as she held the girl's body, Reuters reported. Heyam Omar, Laila's grandmother, said the family had been inside one of the protest encampments on Monday.

"When we got back home, the baby stopped crying and I thought she was asleep," Omar said, according to Reuters. "I took her to the children's hospital and the doctor told me she was martyred."

At least one source disputes the family's version of events. According to Haaretz, a doctor who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Laila had a pre-existing medical condition and that he did not believe she died due to tear gas.