Pauley Perrette Leaves NCIS, Alleges 'Multiple Physical Assaults'

Pauley Perrette's emotional farewell from "NCIS" took a dark turn when the actress posted a series of tweets alleging she had been victimized by "multiple physical assaults."

"He did it," she wrote without naming anyone.

Perrette, who played goth forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the show for 15 seasons, did not mention "NCIS" specifically in relation to the assaults, but did write of the need to "protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost?"

In her last tweet on the matter Sunday, she said: "I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

Perrette, whose final episode aired on CBS last week after her announced departure in October, pointed to false tabloid articles and a "powerful publicity machine" attempting to silence her.