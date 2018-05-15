The Royal Wedding Drama Around Meghan Markle's Dad, Explained

With just days to go before the royal wedding, Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has taken centre stage.

Nearly two weeks ago, Kensington Palace confirmed that the former lighting director in Hollywood ― who now lives a low-key life in Rosarito, Mexico ― would be walking his daughter down the aisle on May 19.

But on Monday, Thomas Markle told TMZ that he was no longer planning to attend the wedding, several days after he had suffered a heart attack and confirmed that he'd taken staged paparazzi photos of himself getting ready for the weekend.

This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. Royal family statement

A spokesperson for the palace declined to comment on the matter to HuffPost on Monday, but later issued a statement after much speculation.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," the statement said. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

By Tuesday, Thomas Markle had apparently changed his tune, telling TMZ that he would be going to the wedding, even though he was reportedly back in the hospital for heart issues again.

"Of course I'd walk her down the aisle," he told the outlet. "This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

Later the same day, however, Markle talked to TMZ again, saying that he had major heart surgery scheduled on Wednesday that would prevent him from attending the ceremony.

So, as of Tuesday evening, Thomas Markle will reportedly not walk his daughter down the aisle. Kensington Palace told HuffPost on Tuesday that it still had no comment regarding the news or the change in plans.