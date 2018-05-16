HALIFAX — Another marijuana dispensary has found itself the target of Halifax police after being the victim of a crime.

Officers seized a large amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia from Coastal Cannapy on Agricola Street after being called to the store early Wednesday to investigate a break in.

Halifax Regional Police say the store's front door was smashed, which led to an investigation and the discovery of what appeared to be illegal drugs.

Four hours later, police returned with a search warrant — but they had yet to lay any charges by late Wednesday.

Last month, Halifax police followed up their investigation of an alleged armed robbery at the Scotia Green Dispensary by charging one of its employees with drug trafficking.

Police confirmed they executed a search warrant during the initial investigation on April 10, then returned the next day with a warrant to search for drugs.

At the time, police Supt. Jim Perrin said police must respond if the law is being broken.

"To sell cannabis in Canada is illegal, and it will continue to be illegal," he said in April. "So if we have case to go into a dispensary and we come across a crime being committed, we'll investigate it."

Carl Morgan, owner of Scotia Green, said cannabis dispensaries like his are sometimes targeted by thieves because employees are less likely to call the police.

