10 Royal Weddings That Have Gone Down In History

We are not gifted with royal weddings every year and when they do come around they're such a treat.

These weddings, small or big, go down in the history books where for generations to come, men and women can dream about their own fairy tale. (Although let's be honest, most of us will not bag a real-life prince or princess.)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, taking place on Saturday, will certainly be talked about for years to come and could very well set the benchmark for future royal weddings.

But before we watch Markle walk down the aisle, let's take a look back at some previous royal weddings that may influence Harry and Markle's nuptials.

1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London.

The most well-known royal wedding for today's generation only happened a few years ago when Prince William married Kate Middleton, who became the Duchess of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

The wedding was not a full state occasion as William is only second-in-line to the throne, so the couple were able to invite more of who they wanted and not as many diplomats as Prince Charles (for his first wedding) or Queen Elizabeth had to.

An estimated 162 million people watched the wedding unfold on TV as Middleton walked down the aisle in a lace and satin dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Prince Harry was Will's best man, and in just a couple days, Prince William will repay the favour as Harry stands at the altar.

2. Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Princess (now Queen) Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.

On Nov. 20, 1947, the future Queen Elizabeth wed her true love, Prince Philip. The wedding itself was toned down due to the recent end of the Second World War — Elizabeth wore a dress she purchased from clothing coupons, but despite that, it was still designed by Norman Hartnell.

King George VI only allowed the procession to be filmed and the ceremony itself was to be photographed. Later on, thousands sat in theatres to watch the footage.

Last November, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated a rare 70th wedding anniversary.

3. The Earl and Countess of Wessex

The Earl and Countess of Wessex on their wedding day in Windsor on June 19, 1999.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were married at St George's Chapel — the same venue where Harry and Markle will exchange vows — on June 19, 1999.

As Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, he and Sophie were allowed a much more relaxed affair. They did not invite any politicians, including the prime minister, which was rare during these times. In the end, 550 guests were invited, compared to the 600 who will be inside the chapel at Harry and Markle's wedding.

The Queen decided not to make her son a duke and instead granted the couple the titles Earl and Countess of Wessex. It was also announced that any children that they may have would not have the HRH title.

4. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales

Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles ride in a carriage after their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral July 29, 1981.

It was supposed to be the fairy tale to end all fairy tales.

Charles and Diana married on July 29, 1981, where over 3,500 guests filled St. Paul's Cathedral and another two million lined the streets. Diana walked down the aisle in a dress by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel that featured a 25-foot train.

A significantly smaller reception followed at Buckingham Palace for 120 guests, but it did include 27 cakes.

5. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose for their official photograph at Windsor Castle following their marriage.

In April 2005, Prince Charles finally married the woman he loved for all these years, almost a decade after he and Diana divorced.

Charles and Camilla were married in a civil ceremony in Windsor that was approved by the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the prime minister. Charles made sure it was known that his relationship with Camilla was "non-negotiable" and eventually, the public came around with opinion polls in favour of the marriage.

6. Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon

Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon marries Princess Margaret, 1960.

Another tragic love story. Princess Margaret was in love with Group Captain Peter Townsend, however, he was recently divorced and the Church of England did not permit the marriage of divorced people at the time.

She eventually fell in love with photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones but their engagement had to be postponed as the Queen, Margaret's older sister, was pregnant with Prince Andrew. A week after Prince Andrew was born, Margaret and Antony announced their engagement.

On May 6, 1960, the couple wed at Westminster Abbey in the first televised royal wedding ceremony, bringing in 300 million viewers worldwide.

The ceremony was followed with a lunch at Buckingham Palace for 120 guests.

7. Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips emerge from Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh after their wedding.

For royal watchers, Kate and Will's wedding was the most important event of 2011, but just a few months after their April wedding, Prince William's cousin also walked down the aisle.

Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, married rugby captain Mike Tindall in June 2011 in a small and private ceremony in Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

As both were accomplished athletes — Phillips in equestrian — the wedding was full of royals, athletes and celebrities.

They postponed their honeymoon so both could return to work a few days later.

8. Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill smile at well wishers following their marriage ceremony in the in the Royal Chapel inside the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden.

She was a princess from Sweden and he was a British-American financier. The two met in New York and were engaged nearly two years later.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden wed Christopher O'Neill on June 8, 2013 in the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace. In Sweden it's typical for the bride and groom to walk down the aisle together, but Madeleine had her father walk her halfway and then travelled the rest of the way with her groom.

Dressed in a Valentino gown, Madeleine recited her vows in Swedish, while O'Neill used English.

Before the wedding, Princess Madeleine seemed relaxed, telling the press she had one wish: "I'm hoping for a beautiful day with beautiful weather, which is what probably all brides to be hope for. I would be so pleased if Stockholm can look its best."

She got her wish.

9. Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden depart after their royal wedding at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden.

At first glance, this wedding appeared to be your traditional royal affair, but Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist made it a bit less formal with their own personal touches.

The couple wed on June 13, 2015 at the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace — Hellqvist's father walked her down part of the aisle in the same style her sister-in-laws, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine, did. Prince Carl Philip teared up upon seeing his bride, and accompanied her the remainder of the way to the altar.

After saying their vows, Coldplay's "Fix You" was played, reducing Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to tears. A version of Rihanna's "Umbrella" was also played and the couple left the church to a gospel version of "Joyful, Joyful" and guests were asked to cheer and clap along. Not a normal sight for a royal wedding!

Guests continued the celebration at a reception held in the White Sea Ballroom at the Royal Palace where they celebrated until the early hours of the morning.

10. Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly

Prince Rainier of Monaco and actress Grace Kelly at their wedding.

Grace Kelly, the original "American Princess," married Monaco's Prince Rainier III on April 18, 1956, in a civil ceremony, followed by a religious ceremony on April 19, where Kelly wore her now iconic wedding dress, which was made by costume designer Helen Rose, and was a gift from Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

The civil ceremony was a quick 15 minutes but a further 25 minutes were needed to recite the 142 titles given to the new Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco.

The 600-strong guest list was a who's who of American celebrities and European society like actors Ava Gardner and Cary Grant, and Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

The couple's son, Prince Albert, later spoke about his late mother's memory of her wedding to People magazine. "Mom said it was 'overwhelming. That 'excited' or the word 'overjoyed' wasn't strong enough to express her feelings. My father said so too," he said.

