Emergency personnel work at the site of a plane crash outside Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday.

A Boeing 737 airliner crashed shortly after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, multiple outlets reported, citing Cuban state media.

Cuban state media reported that more than 100 people died in the crash, according to BBC News.

Officials said 104 people were on board, Agence France Presse reported.

Photos of the crash show crowds of people gathered around pieces of the plane. Rescuers and emergency services are on the scene. Cuban President Manuel Diaz-Canel also traveled to the site.

Local media reported that the plane was en route to the city of Holguin, which is on the eastern part of the island.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.