When most people think of Shakespeare, a few things come to mind: romance, drama and a sense of regalness. That's why names inspired by the world's most famous playwright are so appealing.

The moniker Romeo from the famed Romeo and Juliet, for instance, is often associated with images of passion and young love, while Viola from Twelfth Night is associated with strength and independence (she did disguise herself as a man to find work, after all).

If you're looking for fresh baby name ideas for your little one, why not turn to some of the bard's most famous works? Here, we round up 10 Shakespearean names that are seriously underrated.

Sebastian

Before this moniker was associated with the singing crab in Disney's "The Little Mermaid," it was associated with Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Sebastian is the name of Viola's twin brother, who she disguises herself as after they are shipwrecked.

We love this name because it's more commonplace than Shakespearean names like Horatio or Lorenzo, and has a number of cool, modern nicknames. This includes Seb and Baz.

Portia

Portia might have an odd and unexpected meaning ("hog or doorway"), but you can't deny it has a beautiful, sophisticated sound. The name comes from the brilliant heroine in The Merchant of Venice and Brutus' wife in Julius Caesar.

Caius

We love the regal vibes this name gives off. The Welsh moniker means "joy" and can be found in many of the bard's works, including King Lear and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

This name is also appealing because it is short and sweet, and has a modern nickname: Cai.

Oberon

Oberon sounds like a noble name, which is why it makes sense that it belongs to the king of fairies in Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. The moniker might also remind you of Oberyn Martell from "Game of Thrones" because they are pronounced the same way.

In addition to having a strong sound, the moniker also has another unique spelling variation: Auberon. We love this alternative because it gives way to the sweet nickname Aubrey.

Cymbeline

Cymbeline is appealing for two reasons. First, it's not a name you hear every day and second, it's unisex.

The name is the title of a Shakespeare play about a king of Britain. While the spelling Shakespeare used is meant for boys, the variation Cymbaline is used for girls. The moniker means "sun lord" and has a charming, upbeat sound.

Octavia

Shakespeare used this Latin name — meaning "eighth" — in Antony and Cleopatra. Today, actress Octavia Spencer most famously bears this moniker.

Octavia has an air of authority thanks to its sound and historical use. According to Nameberry, it was very common in the Roman Imperial family. We love this name for its connections to royalty and its feminine 'a' ending.

Lennox

Although Lennox is a Shakespearean name, it's incredibly trendy today because of its 'x' ending. It's also a Scottish surname, which means it follows the popular trend of parents using last names as first names. And to top that all off, Lennox is unisex.

The name, which means "elm grove," comes from the Thane of Lennox in Macbeth.

Demetrius

Although this name might be a little too out there for some, others might be drawn to its lengthy, elegant sound. Demetrius is the famous lover of Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

While the moniker has a romantic sound that rolls off the tongue, it can also be shortend to Demetri or Demeter.

Charmian

Charmian the name of one of the attendants in Antony and Cleopatra. The Greek-origin name means "joy" and is rarely heard in the U.S., which is what makes it so special. Parents who don't want a girls' name that is too feminine might take a liking to Charmian.

Cressida

Although this name is popular in the U.K., it's much less common in North America. Cressida comes from Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida, a play about a tragic romance that takes place during the Trojan war.

This moniker means "gold." It's a charming and refreshing choice compared to more popularly used names like Cassandra.

