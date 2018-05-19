Royal Wedding 2018: Live Updates On Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is finally here.

The couple are expected to say “I do” on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Six hundred guests will attend the ceremony, with thousands more invited to visit the castle grounds.

But if your invite got lost in the mail, don’t worry ― we’ll be bringing you all the latest updates, pictures and videos from the couple’s big day.

We’ll have dispatches from HuffPost UK’s reporters on the scene and at royal wedding parties across the country. HuffPost UK’s Rachel McGrath and I are also teaming up to share our own observations and commentary throughout the day.

The ceremony itself is due to begin midday local time, but there’ll be plenty of details to follow in the meantime. Stay tuned for all the latest updates below.