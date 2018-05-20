Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly shared a first dance to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" at their royal wedding reception, and they were not the only famous names getting into the groove.

Tennis pro Serena Williams, actress Priyanka Chopra and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney all attended the post-"I do" bash, and changed up their outfits for the occasion at Frogmore House. From the looks of their fashion, they were ready to party and all dressed up to make an impression on the dance floor.

Williams opted for a bold, floral Maison Valentino gown that was altered slightly from its original Fall 2018 runway debut. She accessorized the look as only she could, pairing a silver Bulgari pendant with some black Nike sneakers.

Chopra, another longtime friend of Markle's, also took her style from day to evening with a shimmering, gold and silver off-the-shoulder dress from Dior's 2018 Pre-Fall collection.

Mulroney followed suit, also opting for a gold, embellished Naeem Khan gown. This time around, the v-neck dress had a cowl back, which was proudly highlighted by her high ponytail.

Mulroney had quite the day. Not only did one of her closest friends tie the knot in the most regal way, but her three children Brian, John and Ivy Mulroney stole the show with their work as page boys and as a bridesmaid, respectively. Seven-year-old twins Brian and John carried Meghan's train for the occasion, and it was Brian's giant agape smile during the ceremony which became the royal wedding's winning viral moment.

But it was the newly-anointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex who set the mood for the evening with their first dance. The Telegraph reports Idris Elba — who also attended the royal wedding with his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre a former Miss Vancouver — performed a DJ set of soul classics at the soirée, and Elton John sang a medley of hits ranging from "Tiny Dancer" to "I'm Still Standing."

