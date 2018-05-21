EDMONTON — There won't be any fireworks between the premiers of Alberta and British Columbia at the Western premiers conference this week, because Alberta Premier Rachel Notley isn't going.

B.C.'s John Horgan and Notley, who have butted heads over the Trans Mountain pipeline project, were both scheduled to be in Yellowknife at the conference, which starts Tuesday.

But Cheryl Oates, a spokeswoman for Notley, says in an email Monday afternoon that Notley will be staying in Alberta to complete a deal to secure the construction of the pipeline.

Notley herself did not mince words on Twitter.

It would be surreal and exceptionally tone deaf for anyone to think we could politely discuss pharmacare and cannabis when one of the players is hard at work trying to choke the economic lifeblood of the province and the country. #ableg #bcpoli — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 21, 2018

Kinder Morgan has ceased all non-essential spending on the project until it receives assurances it can proceed without delays, setting a May 31 deadline on getting those guarantees.

Oates says that with 10 days remaining before the deadline, Notley's only priority is working with the federal government and Kinder Morgan to work on a deal.

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman will be attending the conference on Notley's behalf.

Horgan didn't expect any drama

Earlier in the week, Horgan said he didn't expect any drama at the meetings over Trans Mountain.

On Thursday, B.C. announced plans to launch a lawsuit over new Alberta legislation that could restrict fuel exports to the West Coast.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said his province will ask the Court of Queen's Bench in Alberta to declare the legislation unconstitutional on the grounds that one province cannot punish another.

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its own resources and she believes the new law will withstand a legal challenge, adding her province must safeguard its interests.

Earlier on HuffPost: