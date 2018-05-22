Prince Harry is officially a married man but there is light at the end of the tunnel — namely, in the form of the royal's hot cousins.

Although all eyes were on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their royal wedding on Saturday, 24-year-old Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and his sister, Kitty Spencer, turned heads when they arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Eliza Spencer, Louis Spencer, Victoria Aitken and Kitty Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

Not only did Spencer look dashing in his morning coat, but he even kind of looks like his royal cousin, full beard and all.

Can you see the resemblance?

Lady Eliza Spencer & Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Spencer, who arrived at the wedding with his mother, Victoria Aitken, and sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Kitty Spencer, is the son of Charles, Earl Spencer, who's Princess Diana's younger brother.

According to Cosmopolitan, the young aristocrat will one day inherit his dad's title and will reside at the Spencer family's ancestral home, Althorp, which is where the late Princess of Wales grew up and is also her final resting place.

And should he marry, Spencer's future wife will become a countess ... which could be Nicki Minaj?

In March 2015, the rapper posted an Instagram photo of her getting cozy with Spencer, captioning the pic, "Check out our wedding photo."

However, since Spencer seems to keep a low profile (he has no public Instagram or Twitter pages), we don't know whether he's currently dating anyone, and that has some people feeling, well, excited.

Basically, people are thirsty for Harry's cousin.

Ohhh hellooo Prince Harry's cousin man who I hope is single 😍😍😍😍 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/fUsjfEkPWD — Lady Books (@thassia_ps) May 19, 2018

@ Meghan Markle's friend who set her up with Prince Harry, can you please set me up on a blind date with his cousin thanks pic.twitter.com/YZMcM7AU2L — Kerri (@verykerri) May 22, 2018

Ladies, Prince Harry's cousin Louis Spencer is also fine and VERY single. Bless. — Golding (@GoldingGirl617) May 22, 2018

Even Prince Harry's cousin will do. Lord locate me — 🎬🎥🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) May 19, 2018

HOLD UP Prince Harry & Prince William's cousin on Diana's side 👀👀



Louis Spencer. pic.twitter.com/dhU1ZluhQq — C ✨ (@_thatMDgirl) May 22, 2018

Prince Harry's younger cousin LORD HAVE MERCY 😍 pic.twitter.com/xck09VLS8a — Megan (@megsjmcg) May 21, 2018

While others admired Louis' sister, Kitty Spencer.

On another note, I'm trying to have my own royal wedding with Prince Harry's cousin pic.twitter.com/ZBPoJvqHD2 — 💮 (@Roooomaaan) May 19, 2018

Kitty, in fact, is more used to the spotlight than her brother. The 27-year-old model, who is Princess Diana's niece, has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, appeared on the cover of Tatler magazine twice, and, according to Fashion magazine, is known as a "regular on the British social scene."

Lady Kitty Spencer, mother Victoria Aitken and brother Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, attend Tatler's English Roses 2017 in June, 2017.

She also has an Instagram page that keeps her fans up to date on her glamourous life.

So for those would-be Spencer suitors, we say: Good luck to you all!

