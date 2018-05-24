In the Greater Toronto Area, South Asian restaurants have garnered the public's attention not just because of their distinct flavours and dishes, but because Torontonians are big-time foodies.

Stephanie Lau, a Toronto food blogger, told HuffPost Canada: "Particularly in the suburbs, away from downtown core, there is a wealth of authentic family-run South Asian restaurants, bakeries and samosa shops. My favourite place for fresh, made-to-order mutton rolls is called New Quality Bakery, located in an unassuming strip mall at Kennedy and Ellesmere."

She continued: "Social media is what makes it easier to learn about obscure, hole-in the-wall places."

Indian cuisine, specifically, is quite popular in the GTA with plenty of restaurants to choose from. Since we're no food experts, we spoke to people who work in the food industry about their favourite Indian restaurants (and other South Asian recommendations) and got some great foodie tips to satisfy your desi appetite!

Take a look below and let us know if we missed any in the comments.

1. Avani Asian Indian Bistro

A post shared by Avani Asian Indian Bistro (@avanirestaurant) on Mar 15, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

Location: 801 Matheson Blvd W., Mississauga, Ont.

Specialty: Known for Indian and Hakka Chinese cuisine

Price point: Appetizers start at $10; mains start at $15

Foodie tip: "I love the way they prepare their chicken harayali. It's one of my favourite dishes." — Sneha Mehta, local chef

2. Himalayan Kitchen

A post shared by Moi Lan (@yvette_moilan) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:21am PST

Location: 1526 Queen St. W., Toronto

Specialty: Tibetan, Nepalese and Indian cuisine

Price point: Appetizers start at $3; mains start at $7

Foodie tip: "A really good Tibetan restaurant and their momos are the best!" — Tenzin Kim, nutritionist

3. Canbe Foods

A post shared by Eatallthegoodthings (@eatallthegoodthings) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Location: 1760 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, Ont. & 336 Rossland Rd. E., Ajax, Ont.

Specialty: Traditional South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine

Price point: Dishes start at $5.50

Foodie tip: "If you want to try authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, I'd recommend this place." — Jacqueline Menezes, owner of food stall Curry Up

4. Aroma Fine Indian Cuisine

A post shared by KaJan Seevaratnam (@kseeva01) on Oct 6, 2015 at 2:42pm PDT

Location: 287 King St. W., Toronto

Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for their lunch buffets

Price point: Appetizers start at $4; mains start at $15

Foodie tip: "I love the way they prepare their curries. It's rich and you can taste the delicious spices." — Jessica D'Silva, culinary student

5. Hopper Hut

A post shared by Audrey Cullen (@claribelcakes) on Feb 3, 2013 at 9:53am PST

Location: 880 Ellesmere Rd., Unit 217, Scarborough, Ont.

Specialty: Sri Lankan cuisine

Price: Appetizers start at $1; mains start at $8

Foodie tip: "Their biryanis are done Sri Lankan style and come highly recommended." — Thomas D'sa, owner of food franchise Taste of India

6. Nirvana The Flavours of India

A post shared by Tess Monterroza (@tesselizabethxo) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Location: 35 Brunel Rd. #5, Mississauga

Specialty: Known for offering the flavours of India in an atmosphere reminiscent of the age of the Maharaja

Price point: Appetizers start at $5; mains start at $16

Foodie tip: "Go for the house specialties like the chicken tikka. Always a hit." — Varun Verma, local chef

7. Bar BQ Tonite

A post shared by Aysha (@bawajoud) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Location: 35 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, Ont.

Specialty: Pakistani and North Indian cuisine

Price point: Dishes start at $8

Foodie tip: "Go for the kebabs – you won't regret it." — Maria D'Souza, food editor

8. Tandoori Flame

A post shared by Regine Marie (@social.to) on Apr 22, 2018 at 10:57am PDT

Location: 8150 Dixie Rd., Brampton, Ont. & 5975 Mavis Rd., Mississauga, Ont.

Specialty: North Indian cuisine; famous for their curries

Price point: Dishes start at $15

Foodie tip: "Their tandooris are created with spice and have this authentic taste that will remind you of mum's cooking." — Anand Ahuja, nutritionist

9. Rick's Good Eats

A post shared by ricksgoodeats (@ricksgoodeats) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

Location: 6660 Kennedy Rd. #1, Mississauga, Ont.

Specialty: Serves an eclectic modern fusion of Punjabi-Canadian cuisine

Price point: Dishes start at $9

Foodie tip: "The Punjabi cheeseburger, tandoori fried chicken, Chaat fries are a must!" — Taran Lobo, travel and food writer

10. Amaya Express

A post shared by Amaya Express Real lndian Food (@amayaexpress) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Location: 263 King St. E., Toronto

Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for their quick bites

Price point: Appetizers start at $8; mains start at $11

Foodie tip: "I'd say order multiple dishes and share so you can get the best of both curries." — Sheena Roy, former culinary professor at Lethbridge College

11. Udupi Madras Café

A post shared by C baby (@sweetwisdom13) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Location: 265 Enfield Place, Unit 202, Mississauga, Ont.

Specialty: South Indian vegetarian cuisine; known for their specialty dosas

Price point: Appetizers start at $6; mains start at $11

Foodie tip: "The South Indian thalis and dosas are always very popular among the community." — Tanya Cruz, food writer

12. Little India Restaurant

Location: 255 Queen St. W., Toronto

Specialty: Traditional Indian cuisine

Price point: Appetizers start at $5; mains start at $15

Foodie tip: "I would say the tandoori specialties are what they are known for." — Angela Pinto, former culinary skills professor at George Brown College

13. The Host Fine Indian Cuisine

A post shared by Layla Al-Rehany (@laronto_foodie) on Feb 19, 2016 at 3:11pm PST

Location: 33 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, Ont., 14 Prince Arthur Ave., Toronto, & 670 Highway 7 E., Richmond Hill, Ont.

Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for the ambience and sublime flavours

Price point: Appetizers start at $5; mains start at $15

Foodie Tip: "Love their curries. [They're] authentic and prepared true South Asian style!" — Sarah Banerjee, local cook

14. Saffron Spice Kitchen

A post shared by john g (@rndm_i_know) on Sep 19, 2013 at 10:51am PDT

Location: 459 Queen St. W., Toronto

Specialty: Sri Lankan and Indian cuisine

Price point: Appetizers start at $4; mains start at $8

Foodie tip: "Try the curry lamb wrap!" —Vanessa D'sa, culinary student

15. Guru Lukshmi

A post shared by Jas✨ (@jasboxx) on Mar 28, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

Location: 7070 Saint Barbara Blvd., Unit #45 & #50, Mississauga

Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for their dosas

Price point: Appetizers start at $4; mains start at $8

Foodie tip: "You won't go wrong with any of the dosas. It's so delicious, you'll be amazed at how good it is! Price point is also a plus." — Tara Singh, owner of the food truck Indian Foods

