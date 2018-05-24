In the Greater Toronto Area, South Asian restaurants have garnered the public's attention not just because of their distinct flavours and dishes, but because Torontonians are big-time foodies.
Stephanie Lau, a Toronto food blogger, told HuffPost Canada: "Particularly in the suburbs, away from downtown core, there is a wealth of authentic family-run South Asian restaurants, bakeries and samosa shops. My favourite place for fresh, made-to-order mutton rolls is called New Quality Bakery, located in an unassuming strip mall at Kennedy and Ellesmere."
She continued: "Social media is what makes it easier to learn about obscure, hole-in the-wall places."
Indian cuisine, specifically, is quite popular in the GTA with plenty of restaurants to choose from. Since we're no food experts, we spoke to people who work in the food industry about their favourite Indian restaurants (and other South Asian recommendations) and got some great foodie tips to satisfy your desi appetite!
Take a look below and let us know if we missed any in the comments.
Location: 801 Matheson Blvd W., Mississauga, Ont.
Specialty: Known for Indian and Hakka Chinese cuisine
Price point: Appetizers start at $10; mains start at $15
Foodie tip: "I love the way they prepare their chicken harayali. It's one of my favourite dishes." — Sneha Mehta, local chef
Location: 1526 Queen St. W., Toronto
Specialty: Tibetan, Nepalese and Indian cuisine
Price point: Appetizers start at $3; mains start at $7
Foodie tip: "A really good Tibetan restaurant and their momos are the best!" — Tenzin Kim, nutritionist
3. Canbe Foods
Location: 1760 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, Ont. & 336 Rossland Rd. E., Ajax, Ont.
Specialty: Traditional South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine
Price point: Dishes start at $5.50
Foodie tip: "If you want to try authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, I'd recommend this place." — Jacqueline Menezes, owner of food stall Curry Up
Location: 287 King St. W., Toronto
Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for their lunch buffets
Price point: Appetizers start at $4; mains start at $15
Foodie tip: "I love the way they prepare their curries. It's rich and you can taste the delicious spices." — Jessica D'Silva, culinary student
5. Hopper Hut
Location: 880 Ellesmere Rd., Unit 217, Scarborough, Ont.
Specialty: Sri Lankan cuisine
Price: Appetizers start at $1; mains start at $8
Foodie tip: "Their biryanis are done Sri Lankan style and come highly recommended." — Thomas D'sa, owner of food franchise Taste of India
6. Nirvana The Flavours of India
Location: 35 Brunel Rd. #5, Mississauga
Specialty: Known for offering the flavours of India in an atmosphere reminiscent of the age of the Maharaja
Price point: Appetizers start at $5; mains start at $16
Foodie tip: "Go for the house specialties like the chicken tikka. Always a hit." — Varun Verma, local chef
Location: 35 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, Ont.
Specialty: Pakistani and North Indian cuisine
Price point: Dishes start at $8
Foodie tip: "Go for the kebabs – you won't regret it." — Maria D'Souza, food editor
Location: 8150 Dixie Rd., Brampton, Ont. & 5975 Mavis Rd., Mississauga, Ont.
Specialty: North Indian cuisine; famous for their curries
Price point: Dishes start at $15
Foodie tip: "Their tandooris are created with spice and have this authentic taste that will remind you of mum's cooking." — Anand Ahuja, nutritionist
Location: 6660 Kennedy Rd. #1, Mississauga, Ont.
Specialty: Serves an eclectic modern fusion of Punjabi-Canadian cuisine
Price point: Dishes start at $9
Foodie tip: "The Punjabi cheeseburger, tandoori fried chicken, Chaat fries are a must!" — Taran Lobo, travel and food writer
10. Amaya Express
Location: 263 King St. E., Toronto
Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for their quick bites
Price point: Appetizers start at $8; mains start at $11
Foodie tip: "I'd say order multiple dishes and share so you can get the best of both curries." — Sheena Roy, former culinary professor at Lethbridge College
Location: 265 Enfield Place, Unit 202, Mississauga, Ont.
Specialty: South Indian vegetarian cuisine; known for their specialty dosas
Price point: Appetizers start at $6; mains start at $11
Foodie tip: "The South Indian thalis and dosas are always very popular among the community." — Tanya Cruz, food writer
Location: 255 Queen St. W., Toronto
Specialty: Traditional Indian cuisine
Price point: Appetizers start at $5; mains start at $15
Foodie tip: "I would say the tandoori specialties are what they are known for." — Angela Pinto, former culinary skills professor at George Brown College
13. The Host Fine Indian Cuisine
Location: 33 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, Ont., 14 Prince Arthur Ave., Toronto, & 670 Highway 7 E., Richmond Hill, Ont.
Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for the ambience and sublime flavours
Price point: Appetizers start at $5; mains start at $15
Foodie Tip: "Love their curries. [They're] authentic and prepared true South Asian style!" — Sarah Banerjee, local cook
Location: 459 Queen St. W., Toronto
Specialty: Sri Lankan and Indian cuisine
Price point: Appetizers start at $4; mains start at $8
Foodie tip: "Try the curry lamb wrap!" —Vanessa D'sa, culinary student
15. Guru Lukshmi
Location: 7070 Saint Barbara Blvd., Unit #45 & #50, Mississauga
Specialty: Indian cuisine; known for their dosas
Price point: Appetizers start at $4; mains start at $8
Foodie tip: "You won't go wrong with any of the dosas. It's so delicious, you'll be amazed at how good it is! Price point is also a plus." — Tara Singh, owner of the food truck Indian Foods
Also on HuffPost: