Meghan Markle's Official Occupation Is The Same As Kate Middleton's

There are many perks to being a senior member of the Royal Family. Tea with the Queen, a residence in Kensington Palace, a designer wardrobe, the ability to be a patron to causes you care about, and lots of travel.

And now that Meghan Markle is a member of the Royal Family (you remember that royal wedding, right?), she also gets a new occupation: Princess of the United Kingdom.

But this doesn't mean you should be calling her Princess Meghan. Just like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, whose occupation is also Princess of the United Kingdom (and who has used that occupational title on her three children's birth certificates) but whose title is Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Markle now goes by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service.

On Saturday, Kensington Palace released a statement revealing Prince Harry and Markle's new titles. "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

So why aren't Markle or Middleton referred to as princesses?

According to Hello magazine, because the two women aren't born royal, such as Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice, for example, they are only princesses — as an occupation — because they married princes, so they take on the titles of their husbands, Princess William of Wales (Middleton) and Princess Henry of Wales (Markle), respectively.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding.

And for those wondering why we call William and Harry's late mum Princess Diana, well, she was never supposed to be called that, as her official title was Diana, Princess of Wales.

But just because Markle is now a duchess, which is one of the highest titles in the British peerage system, that doesn't mean she's going to start acting like royalty.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did Markle's wedding day makeup and is a close friend of the duchess, told People magazine that he was confused about what to call her now that she is a member of the Royal Family.

"I asked her that. 'Do I bow to you? I don't want to disrespect you, but I've known for almost 10 years. What's up?'" he told the mag. "She started laughing and she said, 'I'm always going to be Meg. Meg.'"

He continued, "But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that's how it is!"

