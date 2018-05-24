What To Watch On Netflix Canada In June 2018

We're stoked for June. Not because it signals the beginning of summer (summer, what's that?) but because Netflix Canada's June 2018 offerings are legit stacked.

If you're a "Star Wars" fan — and we suspect many of you are — then you're about to be excited because "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is coming to your screen soon, which means we'll all be pretending to be butt-kicking Jedis (in the privacy of our own homes, of course).

In fact, there's plenty of entertainment in June that involves butt-kicking, including crime-fighting superhero Luke Cage in "Luke Cage" Season 2, the lady wrestlers of "Glow" and the hilarious women of the "Ghostbusters" reboot.

Can you believe they're back already?

But, one of the (arguably) biggest releases of the month is "Queer Eye" which is back for Season 2 on June 15!

So what are you going to watch on Netflix Canada in June? Check out highlights below and find our selections under the gallery:

Movies:

"Lady Bird" — Available June 3

In 2002, an artistically inclined 17-year-old girl comes of age in Sacramento, California.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — Available June 26

Rey developed her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares for battle with the First Order.

"Ghostbusters" — Available June 26

Following a ghost invasion of Manhattan, paranormal enthusiasts Erin Gilbert and Abby Yates, nuclear engineer Jillian Holtzmann, and subway worker Patty Tolan band together to stop the otherworldly threat.

TV Shows:

"Queer Eye" Season 2 — Available June 15

"Queer Eye" is back and ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the new Fab Five.

"Kim's Convenience" Season 2 — Available June 19

While running a convenience store in Toronto, members of a Korean-Canadian family deal with customers, each other and the world around them.

"Luke Cage" Season 2 — Available June 22

As his popularity soars, Luke Cage finds his world suddenly upended by a mysterious newcomer with astonishing powers — and sinister plans for Harlem.

"Nailed It!" Season 2 — Available June 29

Everyone's favourite amateur baking show is back with an all-new season of epic failures and a star-studded cast of culinary guests.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in June 2018:

June 1:

"A Little Chaos"

"Doctor Dolittle"

"Fatal Attraction"

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

"Ice Age: Collision Course"

"Independence Day: Resurgence"

"Seventh Son"

"Smokin' Aces"

June 2:

"Sherlock: Series 3"

"Unlocking Sherlock"

June 8:

"Born on the Fourth of July"

"Knocked Up"

"Monty Python's The Meaning of Life"

"Oz the Great and Powerful"

"Varsity Blues"

June 9:

"The Great Outdoors"

June 15:

"Miami Vice"

"Shutter Island"

June 16:

"Captain America: Civil War"

June 22:

"True Grit"

"Uncle Buck"

June 29:

"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"