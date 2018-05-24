Toronto Cops Who Allegedly Got High Off Weed Edibles Have Been Charged

TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers who reportedly got high following a raid on a marijuana dispensary in January are facing charges.

The charges allege that on Jan. 27 and 28, the two officers destroyed or converted evidence to their own use.

Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says Wednesday that the charges are related to the officers' participation in a dispensary raid.

But Gray says she could not provide further details or the nature of the evidence.

Media reports at the time quoted police sources as saying the officers allegedly consumed marijuana edibles and then at least one officer suffered "hallucinations'' and one got stuck in a tree.

Police say two constables, 35-year-old Jamie Young and 36-year-old Vittorio Dominelli, were charged on Tuesday with attempting to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

They are to appear in court on June 7.

With a file from Emma Prestwich

