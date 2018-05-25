While we all love that sun-kissed glow, spending too much time in the sun can be damaging to your skin. So how to get the goods without the risk?

Bronzers are a summer makeup must-have for adding colour and enhancing the radiance of your pretty face, and we've got the 411 on which ones are the best.

From sticks to liquids, to loose and pressed powders, we've rounded up the cream of the crop for your bronzing pleasure.

Bring on that beautiful summer skin!

The second we opened this pretty pot of cream bronzer from organic colour cosmetic line Rms Beauty, we could tell our skin was in for a treat.

This bronzer is formulated with wild crafted buriti oil (full of vitamin A and beta-carotene) and also doubles as a luminizer for dark skin tones.

We love the look and feel of this sheer glow on our cheeks, and as a slick polish on our lids.

This sleek metallic mirrored palette from Lise Watier houses a trio of perfection for bronzed summer skin. Havana powder bronzer defines and adds silky-soft, illustrious colour, complemented by a subtle highlighter and sheer blush.

Our summer vibe is all about on-the-go fun, so a portable bronzer like this travel-sized stick from green makeup brand W3ll People is a must-have for amping up our look.

Vegan, hypo-allergenic, chemical-free, non-comedogenic, and made with organic green tea, aloe and olive oil, this petite stick works with any skin tone to balance redness and add a natural glow.

Loose powders can be messy but all-natural makeup brand Nude by Nature has us covered with the smart design of their angled pot top to guide powder back into the base, and a lid with a built-in plug to prevent purse spills.

The powder itself is super soft, made with kakadu plum, jojoba esters and kaolin clay, and gives us the look of a beautiful tan with a subtle iridescent finish.

Another brilliant bronzer option from Nude by Nature is their Pressed Matte Mineral Bronzer in Bondi Bronze (a neutral shade that suits most skin tones).

We love how the light-to-the-touch, but highly pigmented colour blends easily for a natural-looking finish.

Avocado oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter soften the skin, while kakadu plum, vitamin C, and cehami extract add fragrance-free nourishment.

This drugstore beauty brand holds it own with their I – Bronze Bronzing Powder in Natural Bronze.

The $15 bronzer is hypo-allergenic, fragrance- and paraben-free, as well as non-comedogenic and enriched with vitamin E. The silky matte powder contours and defines, while giving the appearance of a radiant golden tan.

We're sold on this bronzing Beach Stick in Ibiza from makeup artist-to-the-stars Charlotte Tillbury, which, when applied, makes you look as if you've just spent time on an island soaking up some rays.

Paraben-free but full of glowing pigments and creamy colour, this bronzing stick blends easily for a beachy glow and a brilliant hit of colour on cheeks and lips (cheers to multi-purpose products!).

We're not sure what appeals to us more, that this nature-loving, conscientious brand is free of chemicals and synthetics, or that their Radiance Gel Bronzer is just the thing to add subtle summer colour to our skin.

We love Chantecaille's gel bronzer both under our makeup, or to wear for a more natural look on its own, used with ample sun protection of course!

Liquid bronzers are arguably the best for blending with foundation or moisturizer, and we're certain you'll agree that the Laguna Liquid Bronzer from Nars belongs in your summer beauty bag.

This bronzing fluid is enriched with monoi and tamanu oils for added moisture, and vanilla extract for antioxidant protection. It's also ultra sheer and lightweight in the sweetest shade, which will add a subtle glow to your skin.

This cute little box, complete with a bamboo design and under-the-lid mirror, houses an all-season shade of beach-worthy colour.

A swipe over the cheeks, chin and forehead gives us a natural tan without unnecessary sparkles or unwanted tones of orange, and we appreciate the complete convenience of the included natural-bristle brush.

