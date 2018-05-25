Fact: Hundreds of beauty products launch every season. Other fact: Zero per cent of humans have time to try each one. In TheKit.ca's If You Only Buy One series, we do the deep digging and test driving to declare the top beauty products out there.
The slightest whiff of coconut takes me back to childhood summers spent at my grandma's house. My mom and aunts would laze by the pool, devouring Danielle Steel softcovers and burnishing their skin with pina-colada-scented tanning oil. I remember sitting on my Minnie Mouse towel, admiring the way their gilded limbs glistened in the August light and wishing I, too, would one day attain such a pinnacle of bronzed beauty.
I miss those days when the sun was a friend, a synonym of idle summer fun, and not some big scary monster. As I got older, I grew to loathe it. It was the culprit behind my mom's lupus flare-ups and the reason my grandma had to have malignant moles removed. It was also the reason the girl with the biggest smile at school had to start walking with a cane. She had asked multiple doctors to biopsy a spot she found weird, but they kept telling her not to worry; she was young and healthy. When one finally relented, it was too late. She bravely fought for years but lost her battle at 26.
Today, like many '80s babies, I've replaced the tanning accelerators of my youth with a daily slather of broad spectrum SPF. Derms agree it's the first line of defence against premature aging and also an essential measure in preventing dangerous skin damage. If you're thinking, "But it's so thick and goopy and such a hassle," I feel you. But the truth is, formulas have come a long way. In my search for the most undetectable shield ever created, I put nearly 20 facial sunscreens to the test, evaluating tone, texture and tack factor. Here is what I found.
If You Only Buy One Sunscreen, Go For ..The Kit
If You’re Going On VacationThe Kit
If You Want To Turn Back The ClockThe Kit
If You're An Urban DwellerThe Kit
If You Want To Go NaturalThe Kit
If Your Skin Is ParchedThe Kit
