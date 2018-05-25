OTTAWA — Police say they don't have a suspect description after a woman working at a religious centre in downtown Ottawa was killed.

Investigators say 59-year-old Elisabeth Salm was working at the Christian Science Reading Centre on Thursday when she was assaulted.

Elisabeth Salm in a 2013 Facebook photo.

Const. Alain Boucher says police believe the attack took place between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., when the woman was the only reading room employee on duty.

Boucher says first responders were called by another reading room staff member, who found Salm when they arrived around 1 p.m. to begin their shift.

Police say Salm succumbed to her injuries in hospital Friday afternoon, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Serious Assault on Laurier Avenue West now a homicide investigation https://t.co/2aDCiQwXPl / L'agression grave, avenue Laurier Ouest, est désormais une affaire d'homicide https://t.co/MZ1y5EF7FR #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 25, 2018

Insp. Jamie Dunlop said in a statement that police are "following up on all information" and they don't have anyone in custody.

"Investigators are also seeking to speak to anyone with information about people who may have had interaction with the victim on May 24, specifically between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.," said Dunlop.

The Christian Science Reading Room is described online as a public space "for exploring practical Christian healing in a comfortable and healing environment."

