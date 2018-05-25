Canadian summers can get hot, which is why dresses have become a staple for many during the warmer months.

Not only do dresses allow your skin to breathe (which is key when there's heat and humidity), but they're versatile, too, as celebrity stylist Molly Dickson pointed out.

Commenting on summer fashion trends for 2018 to Artful Living, Dickson said, "I could not be happier that sneakers are now very on-trend ... I think this summer we will be seeing lots of cute sneakers paired with summery floral dresses. I like the juxtaposition of tomboy and girly."

The other great thing about summer dresses is that they come in a wide range of styles, colours and patterns — from classic floral maxis to cute fit-and-flare frocks — and they eliminate the daily hassle of matching tops and bottoms.

So if you're looking for some new frocks to add to your wardrobe, here are 20 of the best summer dresses.

1. Wrap Front Maxi Dress

Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95

2. Suddenly Spring Linen Ruffle Tie Dress

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $84

3. Cleary Dress

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $153.18

4. Striped And Floral Print Tunic

Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

5. Off-The-Shoulder Lace Dress

Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95

6. Veronica Dress - Slvls

Buy it here: Aritizia, $98

7. Amber Button-Down Linen Midi Dress

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $99

8. Floral Fit & Flare Dress

Buy it here: Forever 21, $20.90

9. Lace Up Tie Side Mini Sundress

Buy it here: ASOS, $52.08

10. Floral Print Linen Tunic

Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

11. Button-Down Midi Shirt Dress

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $84

12. Lace Midi Dress with Frill Sleeve

Buy it here: ASOS, $156.24

13. Chevron Halter Dress

Buy it here: Forever 21, $39.90

14. Textured Weave Lace Dress

Buy it here: Zara, $45.90

15. Violet Embroidered Midi Dress

Buy it here: Ever New, $179.99

16. Smock Fit-And-Flare Dress

Buy it here: Dynamite, $49.95

17. Plaid Fit & Flare Dress

Buy it here: Forever 21, $33.90

18. Frilled Striped Dress

Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

19. Hattie Dress

Buy it here: Aritzia, $60

20. Cutout Maxi Dress

Buy it here: America Eagle, $49.95

