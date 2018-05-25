EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE
    05/25/2018 16:14 EDT | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Best Summer Dresses 2018: 20 Frocks You’ll Want To Live In This Season

    So. Many. Options.

    alexandr_1958 via Getty Images

    Canadian summers can get hot, which is why dresses have become a staple for many during the warmer months.

    Not only do dresses allow your skin to breathe (which is key when there's heat and humidity), but they're versatile, too, as celebrity stylist Molly Dickson pointed out.

    Commenting on summer fashion trends for 2018 to Artful Living, Dickson said, "I could not be happier that sneakers are now very on-trend ... I think this summer we will be seeing lots of cute sneakers paired with summery floral dresses. I like the juxtaposition of tomboy and girly."

    Michael Krinke via Getty Images

    The other great thing about summer dresses is that they come in a wide range of styles, colours and patterns — from classic floral maxis to cute fit-and-flare frocks — and they eliminate the daily hassle of matching tops and bottoms.

    So if you're looking for some new frocks to add to your wardrobe, here are 20 of the best summer dresses.

    1. Wrap Front Maxi Dress

    Dynamite

    Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95

    2. Suddenly Spring Linen Ruffle Tie Dress

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $84

    3. Cleary Dress

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, $153.18

    4. Striped And Floral Print Tunic

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

    5. Off-The-Shoulder Lace Dress

    Dynamite

    Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95

    6. Veronica Dress - Slvls

    Aritzia

    Buy it here: Aritizia, $98

    7. Amber Button-Down Linen Midi Dress

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $99

    8. Floral Fit & Flare Dress

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $20.90

    9. Lace Up Tie Side Mini Sundress

    ASOS

    Buy it here: ASOS, $52.08

    10. Floral Print Linen Tunic

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

    11. Button-Down Midi Shirt Dress

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $84

    12. Lace Midi Dress with Frill Sleeve

    ASOS

    Buy it here: ASOS, $156.24

    13. Chevron Halter Dress

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $39.90

    14. Textured Weave Lace Dress

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $45.90

    15. Violet Embroidered Midi Dress

    Ever New

    Buy it here: Ever New, $179.99

    16. Smock Fit-And-Flare Dress

    Dynamite

    Buy it here: Dynamite, $49.95

    17. Plaid Fit & Flare Dress

    Forever 21

    Buy it here: Forever 21, $33.90

    18. Frilled Striped Dress

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

    19. Hattie Dress

    Aritzia

    Buy it here: Aritzia, $60

    20. Cutout Maxi Dress

    American Eagle

    Buy it here: America Eagle, $49.95

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:best summer dressesStyleSummer 2018 fashionsummer dressessummer dresses 2018summer fashion trends 2018womens summer dresses