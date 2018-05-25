Canadian summers can get hot, which is why dresses have become a staple for many during the warmer months.
Not only do dresses allow your skin to breathe (which is key when there's heat and humidity), but they're versatile, too, as celebrity stylist Molly Dickson pointed out.
Commenting on summer fashion trends for 2018 to Artful Living, Dickson said, "I could not be happier that sneakers are now very on-trend ... I think this summer we will be seeing lots of cute sneakers paired with summery floral dresses. I like the juxtaposition of tomboy and girly."
The other great thing about summer dresses is that they come in a wide range of styles, colours and patterns — from classic floral maxis to cute fit-and-flare frocks — and they eliminate the daily hassle of matching tops and bottoms.
So if you're looking for some new frocks to add to your wardrobe, here are 20 of the best summer dresses.
1. Wrap Front Maxi Dress
Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95
2. Suddenly Spring Linen Ruffle Tie Dress
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $84
3. Cleary Dress
Buy it here: Anthropologie, $153.18
4. Striped And Floral Print Tunic
Buy it here: Zara, $79.90
5. Off-The-Shoulder Lace Dress
Buy it here: Dynamite, $59.95
6. Veronica Dress - Slvls
Buy it here: Aritizia, $98
7. Amber Button-Down Linen Midi Dress
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $99
8. Floral Fit & Flare Dress
Buy it here: Forever 21, $20.90
9. Lace Up Tie Side Mini Sundress
Buy it here: ASOS, $52.08
10. Floral Print Linen Tunic
Buy it here: Zara, $79.90
11. Button-Down Midi Shirt Dress
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $84
12. Lace Midi Dress with Frill Sleeve
Buy it here: ASOS, $156.24
13. Chevron Halter Dress
Buy it here: Forever 21, $39.90
14. Textured Weave Lace Dress
Buy it here: Zara, $45.90
15. Violet Embroidered Midi Dress
Buy it here: Ever New, $179.99
16. Smock Fit-And-Flare Dress
Buy it here: Dynamite, $49.95
17. Plaid Fit & Flare Dress
Buy it here: Forever 21, $33.90
18. Frilled Striped Dress
Buy it here: Zara, $49.90
19. Hattie Dress
Buy it here: Aritzia, $60
20. Cutout Maxi Dress
Buy it here: America Eagle, $49.95
Also on HuffPost: