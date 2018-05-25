LIFESTYLE Tess Holliday Slams App For Giving Her A Makeover She Never Wanted The #EffYourBeautyStandards advocate is speaking out after a Photoshop app called Pip Cam used her image — without her permission — for the purpose of slimming it down. More Videos The Duchess Of Cambridge Reveals Her Favourite Mom... Sleeping Late On Weekends Could Prevent Premature... Jada Pinkett Smith On Her 'Terrifying' Experience... Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Plan To Visit Thomas M... All The Ways The Royal Wedding Paid Tribute To