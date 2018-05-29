LIFESTYLE Chrissy Teigen Shares 1st Photo Of Daughter Luna With Newborn Miles Chrissy Teigen's kids are already bonding! The 32-year-old model recently shared a sweet snap on Instagram of her two-year-old daughter Luna caring for her baby brother Miles, who was born on May 17. More Videos Tess Holliday Slams App For Giving Her A Makeover... The Duchess Of Cambridge Reveals Her Favourite Mom... Sleeping Late On Weekends Could Prevent Premature... Jada Pinkett Smith On Her 'Terrifying' Experience... Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Plan To Visit Thomas M...