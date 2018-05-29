10 Primers With SPF You Need For Healthy Summer Skin

If there's a season to start wearing makeup primer, it's summer.

For those who need a primer on primer, it's the step before you apply foundation. When the weather starts heating up, it can be hard to keep makeup from sliding off your face, but not if you utilize primer first.

Not only does primer keep your makeup intact, it also creates a smoother base to work with. Worn on its own, primer can blur out blemishes and give you a more polished appearance on days when you don't want to put on foundation.

But not all primers are created equal and when it comes to summer skincare, it's important to pick one that offers broad spectrum sun protection. Before the sun gets any more intense, do yourself a favour and pick up a great primer with SPF. Your skin will thank you in the long run.

1. Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer SPF 30

Dermalogica's Skinperfect Primer with SPF 30 is a skincare quadruple threat. It serves to brighten, cover blemishes, reduce fine lines and, of course, protect against sun damage.

Get it here: Dermalogica, $73

2. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 15

A low cost but high impact product is Neutrogena's Healthy Skin Primer with broad spectrum SPF. Much like Dermalogica's primer, it also performs a number of functions, including minimizing blemishes, extending the life of makeup, and offering sun protection. At less than $20, it's a small price to pay for healthy, glowing skin.

Get it here: Amazon, $19.14

3. Coola SPF 30 Daydream Mineral Primer

This all-natural primer will leave your skin feeling silky smooth and you'll see a noticeable difference in how your makeup applies. Those who are sensitive to scents will appreciate the unscented formula.

Get it here: Sephora, $57

4. Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF

Your pores will look barely there with Murad's Perfecting Shield Primer. It works well on oily skin and won't leave it feeling greasy. At $78, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.

Get it here: Murad, $78

5. Mac Prep + Prime Face Protect SPF 50

This is another favourite among those with oily skin because it contains oil-absorbing powder. The Mac Prep + Prime Face Protect with SPF 50 is a gel lotion, so it's perfect for those impending hot summer months.

Get it here: Mac Cosmetics, $39

6. E.L.F. Beauty Shield SPF 50 Skin Shielding Primer

Another wallet-friendly option is E.L.F. Beauty Shield Primer with SPF 50. The tinted formula means this product works almost like a BB cream. It has a slightly thicker texture so if you're looking for a primer that also works as a foundation, this is it.

Get it here: E.L.F Cosmetics, $15.63

7. Josh Rosebrook Tinted Nutrient Day Cream with SPF 30

Marketed as a moisturizer, Josh Rosebrook's Tinted Nutrient Day Cream also serves as a primer. This is a great option for those who are serious about the ingredients in their skincare. Rosebrook's line of skincare products only contain organic ingredients derived from plants. Even their zinc oxide is high quality, uncoated and high micron.

Get it here: The Detox Market, $142.50

8. Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer with SPF 15

Hourglass seems like they can do no wrong, and their Veil Mineral Primer is no exception. For those planning on splashing around at the lake, this primer is also water repellent.

Get it here: Sephora, $63

9. IPKN Colour Correcting Primer with SPF 15

IPKN is a Korean skincare line "inspired by NYC." We're not quite sure what that means, but what we do know is sun protection is a huge concern for those hailing from East Asia.

IPKN offers a colour correcting primer in two shades. Depending on what you're looking to neutralize, you have the option of a green or purple primer, as well as a more generic radiant primer with SPF 15.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $38.26

10. Nars Radiance Primer SPF 35 + SPF 50

Nars offers their Radiance Primer in SPF 35 and SPF 50. The oil-free and non-comedogenic formula is great if you're concerned about breakouts. In general, Nars is a consistently reliable brand if you're looking for a solid product that actually works.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $49.18

