BRUSSELS — A gunman killed three people, including two police officers, in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday, a city official said. Police later killed the attacker, and other officers were wounded in the shooting.

The motive for the attack wasn't immediately clear. State broadcaster RTBF reported that it could be terror-related, citing unnamed police and fire officials. Belgium's prime minister couldn't confirm the report.

"Beyond the attacker, who was shot, there are three dead, two police officials and a passer-by," Michel Firket from Liege city hall told The Associated Press.

A police officer is seen on the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium, May 29, 2018.

Belgian prosecutors say the attacker disarmed police and used their weapons in a shooting rampage.

Spokesman Philippe Dulieusaid the man approached two police officers from behind carrying a knife and stabbed them several times.

Dulieu said that the attacker "then took their weapons. He used the weapons on the officers, who died.''

He said the attacker then shot dead a 22-year-old man in a nearby vehicle. The attacker was later killed by police.

An official at the Belgian federal prosecutor's office has told The Associated Press that "there are indications'' that the shooting could be a terror attack.

The investigation into the shooting has been taken over by the office which usually deals with extremist attacks and a senior official said "there are indications it could be a terror attack.'' The attacker was later killed by police.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

There was a serious incident. Prime Minister Charles Michel

State broadcaster RTBF reported that the shooting took place near a cafe on Liege's Boulevard d'Avroy. A passenger in a car driving by was killed. Other police officers were wounded in the exchange of fire, Firket told the AP.

When asked about the report that the attack was terror-related, Firket said: "I know nothing formal about that. The police is doing its investigation. There are no formal conclusions."

RTBF said the gunman fled the scene, taking a female cleaner hostage at a nearby school before he was shot.

A spokeswoman for the city mayor's office, Laurence Comminette, told the AP that the children were all safe.

Emergency responders are seen following a shooting in Liege, Belgium, May 29, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video.

Speaking on Belgian television, Prime Minister Charles Michel said: "There was a serious incident."

"The information so far is not clear yet," he said. Michel was rushing to the crisis centre to get more information.

Video posted on Twitter by a person claiming to be a witness showed people running in the area. About six gunshots could be heard.

Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.

