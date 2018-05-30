DESTREHAN, La. — A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner'' to his mission of obtaining a US$54-million private jet.

The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X.''

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.

Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly "anywhere in the world in one stop,'' reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.

Duplantis says Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey'' today — "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world.''

Also on HuffPost: