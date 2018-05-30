EDITION
    05/30/2018

    Jesse Duplantis, Louisiana Televangelist, Asks Followers For Money To Buy US$54-Million Private Jet

    The Falcon 7X would be his ministry's fourth private plane.

    DESTREHAN, La. — A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner'' to his mission of obtaining a US$54-million private jet.

    The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X.''

    NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.

    Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly "anywhere in the world in one stop,'' reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.

    Duplantis says Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey'' today — "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world.''

