Tessa Virtue's Vogue Japan Photo Shoot Was A 'Dream Come True'

OK, so is there actually anything Tessa Virtue can't do?

She's a gold medal ice dancing champion (and the most decorated figure skater in Olympics history, alongside her skating partner Scott Moir), which, honestly, is enough. We could stop here and we'd all be suitably impressed.

Gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir celebrate at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018

But we won't, because since the Olympics Virtue has also been named one of ESPNW's 25 Most Famous Women Athletes In The World (and is the only Canadian on the list), is the new face of skincare line Nivea Canada, has been touring with Stars on Ice, appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," was part of a CTV takeover, and is basically loved and adored by literally everyone on this earth who isn't a monster.

Her steamy on-ice performances with Moir have also set the internet ablaze with speculation over her love life, she's proven she has serious social media game with her sassy tweets, and her original Olympics routine was not only deemed "too sexy" for the judges, but her toned-down gold medal-winning version set a ratings record when 4.3 million people tuned in.

AND she has her own jewelry line with Hillberg & Berk, a company that aims to empower women, plus she's also launched an eyewear collection with Montreal-based company BonLook.

Screw maple syrup (Yeah. We said it). Tessa Virtue might actually be our most cherished Canadian product.

Virtue's most recent accomplishment, though, was an "absolute dream come true" for the star. On Tuesday, she posted behind-the-scenes photos from a photo shoot with Vogue Japan, an experience she called "very, very special."

Obviously, she looks stunning.

Come on. HOW IS SHE EVEN REAL?

A little behind-the-scenes image from today's @voguejp shoot. I hope I don't wake up to find out it was all just a dream!!! Thanks to the incredible team for making it so very, very special 💙 #vogue pic.twitter.com/Br8jcdOxPL — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) May 29, 2018

Virtue seemed thrilled by the experience, asking that "someone pinch me" and adding that she hope she doesn't wake up to find it was all a dream.

Someone pinch me. I'm shooting with @voguemagazine in Japan !!! An absolute dream come true. pic.twitter.com/zsP1ULAEnt — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) May 29, 2018

Her Instagram stories from that day show her laughing with the crew, ogling over the clothes, smashing her shoot, and just generally looking like someone we want to be BFFs with.

And it looks like she even pulled some inspiration from her Olympics performance by channeling "Roxanne" during the shoot, according to a post from Vogue Japan's editor Mayumi Nakamura.

"Tess, you are AMAZING," Nakamura wrote.

Tell us something we don't know.

