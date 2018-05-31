OTTAWA — The Senate has rejected an attempt to prohibit Canadians from growing a small number of marijuana plants at home once recreational cannabis is legalized.

Conservative Sen. Vern White proposed an amendment to Bill C-45 that would have banned home cultivation entirely across the country.

The amendment was defeated by a vote of 40-33.

Senators have already accepted 40 amendments proposed earlier this week by the Senate's social affairs committee, one of which would authorize provinces to ban home cultivation if they choose — as Quebec and Manitoba intend to do — or restrict the number of plants even further than proposed in the legislation.

Under the bill, Canadians would be allowed to grow up to four plants per dwelling.

A number of senators say they share the concern that homegrown pot plants could make cannabis more accessible to children, lead to environmental health problems from excessive humidity and mould and cause problems in multiple-unit dwellings.

But they say letting provinces decide for themselves whether to ban home cultivation is a reasonable compromise.

