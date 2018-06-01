Camping with kids can be one of the most rewarding summer experiences for a family.
Swimming, stargazing, s'mores making — all while surrounded by nature and away from the stresses of city life. What's not to love?
But just because you're restricted to a campfire for all your meals doesn't mean you have to live off hot dogs and cans of baked beans (although your kids would probably love that, to be honest). With a little planning, you can serve some filling and creative meals.
We rounded up some of the yummiest kid-friendly camping recipes that kick campfire cooking up a notch.
1. Camping breakfast sandwich
Get the recipe: The Adventure Bite
2. Camping mac and cheese
Get the recipe: Lauren's Latest
3. One-pot beef stroganoff
Get the recipe: Fresh off the Grid
4. Chopped Mexican bean and corn salad
Get the recipe: A Pretty Life In The Suburbs
5. Foil-wrapped baked sweet potatoes and vegetarian chili
Get the recipe: Fresh off the Grid
6. Campfire cinnamon roll-ups
Get the recipe: Almost Supermom
7. Make-ahead yogurt parfaits
Get the recipe: Savory Pantry Blog
8. Salad to go
Get the recipe: The Chic Site
9. Hot ham and swiss croissants
Get the recipe: Life with the Crust Cut Off
10. Campfire stew
Get the recipe: Recipes from a Pantry
11. Blackberry campfire cobbler
Get the recipe: Midlife Healthy Living
12. Bacon ranch grilled potatoes
Get the recipe: Gather for Bread
13. Grilled pineapple chicken foil packets
Get the recipe: Creme de la Crumb
14. Campfire french toast
Get the recipe: This Lil Piglet
15. Cast iron skillet pizza
Get the recipe: Cooking on the Front Burner
