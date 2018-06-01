EDITION
    • PARENTS
    06/01/2018 15:28 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Kid-Friendly Camping Recipes That Kick Campfire Cooking Up A Notch

    We've come a long way from cans of baked beans.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Camping with kids can be one of the most rewarding summer experiences for a family.

    Swimming, stargazing, s'mores making — all while surrounded by nature and away from the stresses of city life. What's not to love?

    But just because you're restricted to a campfire for all your meals doesn't mean you have to live off hot dogs and cans of baked beans (although your kids would probably love that, to be honest). With a little planning, you can serve some filling and creative meals.

    We rounded up some of the yummiest kid-friendly camping recipes that kick campfire cooking up a notch.

    1. Camping breakfast sandwich

    The Adventure Bite

    Get the recipe: The Adventure Bite

    2. Camping mac and cheese

    Lauren's Latest

    Get the recipe: Lauren's Latest

    3. One-pot beef stroganoff

    Fresh Off The Grid

    Get the recipe: Fresh off the Grid

    4. Chopped Mexican bean and corn salad

    A Pretty Life In The Suburbs

    Get the recipe: A Pretty Life In The Suburbs

    5. Foil-wrapped baked sweet potatoes and vegetarian chili

    Fresh Off The Grid

    Get the recipe: Fresh off the Grid

    6. Campfire cinnamon roll-ups

    Almost Supermom

    Get the recipe: Almost Supermom

    7. Make-ahead yogurt parfaits

    Savory Pantry Blog

    Get the recipe: Savory Pantry Blog

    8. Salad to go

    The Chic Site

    Get the recipe: The Chic Site

    9. Hot ham and swiss croissants

    Life with the Crusts Cut Off

    Get the recipe: Life with the Crust Cut Off

    10. Campfire stew

    Recipes from a Pantry

    Get the recipe: Recipes from a Pantry

    11. Blackberry campfire cobbler

    Midlife Healthy Living

    Get the recipe: Midlife Healthy Living

    12. Bacon ranch grilled potatoes

    Gather for Bread

    Get the recipe: Gather for Bread

    13. Grilled pineapple chicken foil packets

    Creme de la Crumb

    Get the recipe: Creme de la Crumb

    14. Campfire french toast

    This Lil Piglet

    Get the recipe: This Lil Piglet

    15. Cast iron skillet pizza

    Cooking on the Front Burner

    Get the recipe: Cooking on the Front Burner

    MORE:camping foodcamping recipescamping recipes for kidscamping recipes kidscamping with kidsParents