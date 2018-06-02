OTTAWA — The Liberal government came under scrutiny this week after announcing its intention to buy Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline extension project.

The Conservatives, NDP, and environmentalists panned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for striking the $4.5-billion deal to ensure the controversial pipeline gets built.

Trudeau and Liberal supporters, however, are adamant the expansion project is of national interest, and key to freeing Canada's reliance on one buyer for its oil: the United States.

Will the government truly see economic gains after suffering some political pain over the deal? The topic fueled a very feisty conversation between our political analysts on Follow-Up this week.

Listen to the full episode here: