    • NEWS
    06/03/2018 19:05 EDT | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Makeshift Memorial For Toronto Van Attack Victims Comes Down

    The city will replace it with something permanent.

    • Canadian Press
    Cole Burston/CANADIAN PRESS
    People dispose of dead flowers to mark the end of a makeshift memorial for victims of the Toronto van attack, at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto on June 3, 2018. The memorial accumulated well wishes, flowers, and mementos for over a month.

    TORONTO — Thousands of cards, photos and flowers dedicated to the victims of a deadly van attack were dismantled by city staff at an event in Toronto on Sunday, to be replaced with a permanent memorial.

    Mayor John Tory was in attendance as the impromptu dedications left in the days after the April 23 attack were taken down.

    He says the items will be placed in storage until the city comes up with an appropriate way to display them.

    For now, the makeshift monuments along Yonge Street in north Toronto have been replaced with a temporary plaque, but Tory says the city will eventually erect something permanent.

    Ten people were killed and another 16 were injured when a van jumped the curb and ran over multiple pedestrians on the sidewalk.

    Cole Burston/CANADIAN PRESS
    People dispose of dead flowers to mark the end of a makeshift memorial for victims of the Toronto van attack at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto on June 3, 2018. The memorial accumulated well wishes, flowers, and mementos for over a month.

    Cole Burston/CANADIAN PRESS
    A plaque temporarily marks the site as people dispose of dead flowers to mark the end of a makeshift memorial for victims of the Toronto van attack, at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. in Toronto on June 3, 2018.

    A 25-year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident. His case has been put over until September.

    "A sombre and heartfelt tribute this afternoon to all the victims of the Yonge Street van attack, as we decommissioned the makeshift memorials at Olive Square Park and Mel Lastman Square," Tory said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

    "The city is working with residents and the community to plan an appropriate permanent memorial to honour and remember the victims of this attack."

    • Canadian Press
