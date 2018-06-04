EDITION
    NEWS
    06/04/2018 10:55 EDT

    Emma Grace Kennedy, Baby Girl, Abducted By Sex Offender In Virginia, Say Police

    Police have not said whether the two, who have the same last name, are related.

    Virginia State Police
    Virginia State Police say seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, a registered North Carolina sex offender.

    DANVILLE, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

    Virginia State Police say Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, who carried a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop.

    Police have not disclosed whether Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy are related.

    Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a US$250,000 bond for drug distribution.

    Kennedy is described in the police alert as a white man with grey hair, five feet 8 inches, weighing 170 pounds, last seen driving a gold four-door Suzuki, with the North Carolina tag FAA-1873.

    Police say he has tattoos of skulls on his forearms, an eye on the back of his right hand, a pitbull with "american bulldog'' written under it on his upper right arm, and a wizard on his upper left arm.

    Emma, the alert says, was last seen in a light blue onesie.

