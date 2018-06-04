EDITION
    • PARENTS
    06/04/2018 16:56 EDT

    Father’s Day Gift Ideas For When You Have No Clue What To Get Dad

    Shopping doesn't have to be so hard.

    monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

    It can be hard shopping for dad, especially if he's not one to share his emotions or say what he's really thinking. Come Father's Day, this predicament becomes all the more challenging.

    Do you play it safe and get him a new barbecue apron like you do every year, or do you take a gamble and get him something more original like a pro gaming mouse to enhance his favourite pastime?

    If you want to take the latter route but aren't sure where to start, have no fear! We've rounded up 20 thoughtful Father's Day gift ideas that say "I love you." Just match your dad's personality with the gift and you're sure to have a perfect pairing!

    1. The Outsider by Stephen King

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $19.99

    2. Print polo shirt

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $39.90

    3. Lettering and calligraphy kit

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $32

    4. A Game of Thrones Catan

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $103.93

    5. Hockey Canada hat

    Peace Collective

    Buy it here: Peace Collective, $40

    6. Mindfulness journal

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Amazon, $17.50

    7. Lomography Panoramic 35mm Camera

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $104

    8. Smiley face pool float

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $54

    9. "The Greatest Showman"

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $20

    10. Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $99

    11. Calypso by David Sedaris

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $20.99

    12. Salt and pepper sweatpants

    Roots

    Buy it here: Roots Canada, $72

    13. Gord Downie's "Introduce Yourself" Vinyl

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $29.97

    14. Cotton rope hammock

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $219.50

    15. Jason Markk shoe cleaning kit

    Sport Chek

    Buy it here: Sport Chek, $23.99

    16. Deadpool Funko POP!

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $11.37

    17. Macrame plant hanger

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $100.24

    18. Nike duffel bag

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $48

    19. Mixed drink kit

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $35

    20. Sundome 3-person tent

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $74.64

    MORE:Best father’s day giftsfather’s day giftsfather’s day ideasfathers day gift ideasGift ideas for dadGifts for dadParents