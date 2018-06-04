It can be hard shopping for dad, especially if he's not one to share his emotions or say what he's really thinking. Come Father's Day, this predicament becomes all the more challenging.
Do you play it safe and get him a new barbecue apron like you do every year, or do you take a gamble and get him something more original like a pro gaming mouse to enhance his favourite pastime?
If you want to take the latter route but aren't sure where to start, have no fear! We've rounded up 20 thoughtful Father's Day gift ideas that say "I love you." Just match your dad's personality with the gift and you're sure to have a perfect pairing!
1. The Outsider by Stephen King
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $19.99
2. Print polo shirt
Buy it here: Zara, $39.90
3. Lettering and calligraphy kit
Buy it here: Amazon, $32
4. A Game of Thrones Catan
Buy it here: Amazon, $103.93
5. Hockey Canada hat
Buy it here: Peace Collective, $40
6. Mindfulness journal
Buy it here: Amazon, $17.50
7. Lomography Panoramic 35mm Camera
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $104
8. Smiley face pool float
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $54
9. "The Greatest Showman"
Buy it here: Amazon, $20
10. Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler
Buy it here: Amazon, $99
11. Calypso by David Sedaris
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $20.99
12. Salt and pepper sweatpants
Buy it here: Roots Canada, $72
13. Gord Downie's "Introduce Yourself" Vinyl
Buy it here: Amazon, $29.97
14. Cotton rope hammock
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $219.50
15. Jason Markk shoe cleaning kit
Buy it here: Sport Chek, $23.99
16. Deadpool Funko POP!
Buy it here: Amazon, $11.37
17. Macrame plant hanger
Buy it here: Etsy, $100.24
18. Nike duffel bag
Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $48
19. Mixed drink kit
Buy it here: Etsy, $35
20. Sundome 3-person tent
Buy it here: Amazon, $74.64
Also on HuffPost: