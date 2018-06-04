Toronto police say they're investigating following the release of an email allegedly sent by police officer and Progressive Conservative candidate Roshan Nallaratnam.

The email, made public by the New Democrats, states "don't do nasty campaign against me. I will teach the lesson after election."

The recipients are blacked out, but the NDP says it was sent to 96 people — many from the Tamil community.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash says a professional standards investigation has been launched into "an email he (Nallaratnam) is alleged to have sent."

The New Democrats are calling on Tory Leader Doug Ford to denounce Nallaratnam's alleged behaviour and apologize.

Ford said he hadn't seen the email but noted that elections get heated and added that he was staying positive.

Nallaratnam, the Tory candidate for the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood, has served as an officer with the Toronto Police Service for the past nine years. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

