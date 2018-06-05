One of the best things about Father's Day is surprising Dad with a gift he didn't expect. Forget practical items like a new tie or shaving kit, and think big like a retro typewriter-inspired keyboard or an oak aged whiskey-scented candle.

If you want to get the father figure in your life something super cool to knock his socks off, you have to get creative. That's why we've rounded up 20 cool Father's Day gifts to inspire your shopping.

Any dad would be delighted to receive one of the items on this list!

1. Japanese candy subscription box

Buy it here: Japan Crate, US$12+/month

2. Tommy Hilfiger '90s track jacket

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $179

3. I Am Legend by Richard Matheson

Buy it here: The Folio Society, $79.95

4. Vans x Marvel

Buy it here: Vans (available June 8)

5. Fire TV Stick

Buy it here: Amazon, US$49.99

6. Muhammad Ali art print

Buy it here: Society6, US$24.99+

7. Gazelle pot

Buy it here: Anthropologie, US$34

8. 300 More Writing Prompts journal

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $14.95

9. HP instant photo printer

Buy it here: Amazon, $199.98

10. Troopers coaster set

Buy it here: Etsy, $33.67

11. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" vinyl

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $29.59

12. Denim college jacket

Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

13. Jordan wall clock

Buy it here: Society6, US$30.99

14. "Game of Thrones" wine glass set

Buy it here: Amazon, $30

15. Portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Buy it here: Amazon, $129.99

16. Shark attack mug

Buy it here: Amazon, $40.79

17. James Bond Collection

Buy it here: Amazon, $184.68

18. Scratch map

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $29.50

19. The Official Bob's Burgers Colouring Book

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $19.91

20. Portable BBQ

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $77

