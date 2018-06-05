EDITION
    LIVING
    06/06/2018 14:26 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Cool Father’s Day Gifts That Will Knock Dad’s Socks Off

    Sometimes you gotta think big.

    IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd. via Getty Images

    One of the best things about Father's Day is surprising Dad with a gift he didn't expect. Forget practical items like a new tie or shaving kit, and think big like a retro typewriter-inspired keyboard or an oak aged whiskey-scented candle.

    If you want to get the father figure in your life something super cool to knock his socks off, you have to get creative. That's why we've rounded up 20 cool Father's Day gifts to inspire your shopping.

    Any dad would be delighted to receive one of the items on this list!

    1. Japanese candy subscription box

    A post shared by Japan Crate (@japancrate) on

    Buy it here: Japan Crate, US$12+/month

    2. Tommy Hilfiger '90s track jacket

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $179

    3. I Am Legend by Richard Matheson

    The Folio Society

    Buy it here: The Folio Society, $79.95

    4. Vans x Marvel

    Buy it here: Vans (available June 8)

    5. Fire TV Stick

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, US$49.99

    6. Muhammad Ali art print

    Society6

    Buy it here: Society6, US$24.99+

    7. Gazelle pot

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, US$34

    8. 300 More Writing Prompts journal

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $14.95

    9. HP instant photo printer

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $199.98

    10. Troopers coaster set

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $33.67

    11. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" vinyl

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $29.59

    12. Denim college jacket

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $79.90

    13. Jordan wall clock

    Society6

    Buy it here: Society6, US$30.99

    14. "Game of Thrones" wine glass set

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $30

    15. Portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $129.99

    16. Shark attack mug

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $40.79

    17. James Bond Collection

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $184.68

    18. Scratch map

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $29.50

    19. The Official Bob's Burgers Colouring Book

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $19.91

    20. Portable BBQ

    Chapters/Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $77

