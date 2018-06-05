EDITION
    • NEWS
    06/05/2018 19:28 EDT | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Ferrari Mistakes Montreal For Toronto in Canadian Grand Prix Ad

    Since when did the CN Tower move to Quebec?

    Ferrari
    The social media fail just keeps on giving. The Ferrari ad shows the Toronto skyline promoting the Canadian Grand Prix, a decades-old sporting event held in Montreal.

    You don't have to be a Formula One enthusiast to understand geography. It looks like Ferrari, however, needs a quick lesson in directions off the race track.

    Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend, Ferrari took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce "We are ready for Montréal," posting a video of Toronto's skyline with white text that reads Montreal, Canada stretched across Lake Ontario.

    It didn't take long for folks on Twitter to chime in on the rather unfortunate mistake.

    While Torontonians are often mocked for calling the #6ix the centre of the universe, ironically, Ferrari's slip-up only fuels this attitude of self-importance.

    The social media fail just keeps giving, too. The video shows Montreal's latitude and longitude next to the CN Tower, which is, well, a tad off. But why use a GPS?

    Ferrari

    Toronto councillor Norm Kelly didn't hesitate to poke fun at the blunder, either.

    The Canadian Grand Prix moved to its current home on Notre Dame Island in Montreal 40 years ago. Again, that's Montreal — not Toronto. But they're basically the same city, right? Now that's a road nobody wants to go down.

