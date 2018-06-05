You don't have to be a Formula One enthusiast to understand geography. It looks like Ferrari, however, needs a quick lesson in directions off the race track.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend, Ferrari took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce "We are ready for Montréal," posting a video of Toronto's skyline with white text that reads Montreal, Canada stretched across Lake Ontario.

It didn't take long for folks on Twitter to chime in on the rather unfortunate mistake.

While Torontonians are often mocked for calling the #6ix the centre of the universe, ironically, Ferrari's slip-up only fuels this attitude of self-importance.

How Ferrari sees Montréal: pic.twitter.com/V85JOmRSKF — Robert Drummer (@rqd) June 5, 2018

The social media fail just keeps giving, too. The video shows Montreal's latitude and longitude next to the CN Tower, which is, well, a tad off. But why use a GPS?

Not quite... because you seem to be in Toronto! Hope your cars are equiped with a GPS... — MarcAndréLaviolette (@MALaviolette) June 5, 2018

Next time, you should consider coming to Ottawa - home of the famous Stampede. pic.twitter.com/mrRFGyB2sx — Phil Gaudreau (@PhilGaudreau) June 5, 2018

Toronto councillor Norm Kelly didn't hesitate to poke fun at the blunder, either.

Montreal looks familiar... — Norm Kelly (@norm) June 5, 2018

The Canadian Grand Prix moved to its current home on Notre Dame Island in Montreal 40 years ago. Again, that's Montreal — not Toronto. But they're basically the same city, right? Now that's a road nobody wants to go down.