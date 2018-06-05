LIFESTYLE Ottawa Senators Onesie Recalled For ‘Choking Hazard’ Inspires Hockey Jokes Health Canada issued a recall for red onesies featuring the Ottawa Senators logo, noting that the metal snaps could pose a choking hazard. Now hockey fans can’t believe the irony of the news. More Videos Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Premature Baby Mi... Ariana Grande Says She's Suffering From PTSD After... J. Crew's 'Feminist' Shirt For Kids Sparked Outrag... Nike Is Releasing 'Fanny-Pack' Sandals, Because ..... Nicole Kidman Opens Up About 'Massive Grief' Of Lo...